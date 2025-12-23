Rajasthan Student Suicide Case: Jaipur School Suspends 2 Teachers 50 Days After Class 4 Student's Death | IANS

Jaipur: The management of Neerja Modi School in Jaipur has finally taken action in the suicide case of Amayra, a Class 4 student, after nearly 50 days. The school has suspended Class Teacher Punita Sharma and Mathematics Teacher Rachna. This decision is believed to have come following sustained pressure from the CBSE and the Rajasthan Education Department.

On November 20, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued a notice to the school, seeking a reply within 30 days. The school later submitted its response, which is now under review by a CBSE committee.

Further action will be decided after the committee completes its assessment.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Education Department has submitted its inquiry report to senior officials and Education Minister Madan Dilawar. Official sources say that while the state education department’s role is limited to issuing NOCs to CBSE-affiliated schools, it sought an explanation from the school management after serious lapses were found during the investigation.

It is believed that action at multiple levels led the school to finally suspend the two teachers.

On November 1, Amayra allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the fourth floor of the school building.

Following the tragic incident, her family levelled serious allegations against the school, claiming that the child had been subjected to prolonged bullying by fellow students and that repeated complaints were ignored by teachers and the administration.

The CBSE inquiry report later confirmed instances of bullying. The detailed inquiry report highlighted several grave shortcomings on the part of the school management. It noted that the incident occurred at 12.28:11 p.m. and that the area from where the child fell was washed by the school administration before a forensic investigation could be conducted, raising concerns about the destruction of evidence.

The report also revealed that bullying complaints had been raised by the family for nearly 18 months, but were not taken seriously. On May 2, 2024, Amayra’s mother complained about inappropriate behaviour by another student, but no action was taken.

Further complaints, including audio recordings of the child crying and distressed, were sent to the school on July 24-25, 2024. Based on CCTV footage and teachers’ statements, the inquiry committee concluded that Amayra was under severe mental stress on the day of the incident. In the 45 minutes before her death, she reportedly sought help from her class teacher five times, but was allegedly scolded instead of being supported.

The teacher later admitted receiving complaints about the use of “bad words” among students. The inquiry also pointed out poor security and administrative lapses, including malfunctioning CCTV cameras in a school with over 5,000 students, and the absence of ID cards for several students and staff members.

The case continues to raise serious questions about student safety, bullying, and accountability in private schools, as authorities consider further action based on the ongoing reviews.

