Kalyan-Dombivli Science Exhibition Draws Over 25,000 Students, Showcases 80 Innovative Projects

Kalyan, Jan 31: In a vibrant celebration of creativity, innovation and scientific temperament, a two-day science exhibition organised by the Davkhar Foundation concluded successfully at Regency Anantam, Dombivli, witnessing the participation of nearly 25,000 students from 45 schools across the twin cities.

Annual initiative to nurture young minds

The exhibition aimed at nurturing artistic expression and scientific curiosity among school students and has been a regular annual initiative of the Foundation for the past 12 years, said Santosh Davkhar, Chairman of Davkhar Foundation. He emphasised that such platforms play a crucial role in sharpening students’ talents and encouraging hands-on learning beyond classrooms.

Innovative projects on display

This year, students from participating schools showcased 80 innovative science projects, drawing appreciation from parents, teachers and visitors alike. A special highlight of the exhibition was projects based on India’s prestigious Chandrayaan-3 mission, reflecting the growing interest of young minds in space science and national achievements.

Heritage exhibits attract visitors

Apart from scientific models, the exhibition also featured a rare collection of historical coins and old stamp papers, which emerged as major attractions for visitors, offering a glimpse into India’s rich heritage and history.

School-wise prize winners

In the Class 5 to 7 group, Omkar English School and Don Bosco School jointly secured the first position, while Cambridge School bagged the second prize and Ganesh Vidyalaya stood third.

In the Class 8 to 10 group, Ratanbuva Patil Vidyalaya won the first prize, followed by Shankara Vidyalaya and Sri Chaitanya Techno School in second place, while St John School secured the third position.

Special awards and conclusion

Special recognition was given to Anuj Katle of Ganesh Vidyalaya and Kavya Tupe of Nutan Gyan Mandir, who were honoured with the Best Presentation Award for their outstanding communication skills and clarity of concepts.

The event was smoothly anchored by actor Pranav Bhambure, whose engaging presentation added to the enthusiasm of the young participants. Winners and participating students were felicitated by the Foundation, marking a memorable conclusion to the educational event.

