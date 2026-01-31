 Ulhasnagar Political Power Consolidates Around Kalani Family As Ashwini Nikam Files Sole Nomination For Mayor
Ulhasnagar Political Power Consolidates Around Kalani Family As Ashwini Nikam Files Sole Nomination For Mayor

Ashwini Nikam, backed by former MLA Pappu Kalani’s supporters and the OMI team, filed a sole nomination and is set to become Mayor of Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation. The OBC-reserved post saw a strategic pre-poll alliance between Shinde Sena and BJP, with Deputy Mayor post going to BJP’s Amar Lund.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 08:20 PM IST
article-image
The political landscape of Ulhasnagar is set for a continuation of the Kalani family’s influence, as Ashwini Nikam, backed by the staunch supporters of former MLA Pappu Kalani and the OMI team, files a sole nomination for the Mayor’s post. | Facebook

Ulhasnagar: The political landscape of Ulhasnagar is set for a continuation of the Kalani family’s influence, as Ashwini Nikam, backed by the staunch supporters of former MLA Pappu Kalani and the OMI team, files a sole nomination for the Mayor’s post. With the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation Mayor seat reserved for OBC candidates the city is witnessing a strategic consolidation of political power.

Ashwini Nikam to Become Mayor, Cementing Kalani’s Stronghold

Following the OBC reservation for the Mayor’s post, several names were in discussion from the Shinde Sena camp, including former Mayor Rajshri Chaudhary, Rajendra Chaudhary, and Indira Patil, along with OMI team members Ashwini Nikam and Dimple Thakur. However, Ashwini Nikam emerged as the lone candidate, securing the Mayor’s position. Given her association with Pappu Kalani’s supporters, the political epicenter of Ulhasnagar is set to remain at the Kalani residence.

Shinde Sena, in alliance with Vanchit, Sai, and independent corporators managed to reach the crucial magic figure of 40 Corporators required to claim the majority. While BJP emerged as the single largest party with 37 Corporators Shinde Sena secured 36. In a pre-poll understanding, the Mayor’s post went to Ashwini Nikam (Shinde Sena-supported OMI faction), while the Deputy Mayor post was allotted to BJP’s Amar Lund from the eastern ward.

BJP-Shinde Sena Alliance Brings Ailani and Kalani Together

The alliance between BJP and Shinde Sena, aimed at controlling the municipal administration, has also paved the way for BJP MLA Kumar Ailani and ex-MLA Pappu Kalani to come together politically. The collaboration indicates a strategic union of both camps, strengthening their grip on the city’s administration.Despite Shinde Sena holding a majority within the alliance, some loyalists expressed dissatisfaction as the Mayor’s post went to a Kalani-backed candidate. Congress Anjali Salve remains the lone opposition Corporator marking a rare instance of minimal opposition representation in the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation.

