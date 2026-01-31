'Dada's Death Caused Mountain Of Sorrow, But...': Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar's 1st Reaction After Taking Oath |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, on Saturday, January 31, mourned the loss of her husband Ajit Pawar's untimely passing, describing it as a 'mountain of sorrow,' however, vowed to carry forward his legacy in serving the people of Maharashtra.

In her first reaction after taking oath as Deputy CM, she wrote in Marathi, "Respected Ajitdada has given the mantra of living one's entire life for farmers, labourers, women, youth, and deprived sections. Today, carrying forward the legacy of their thoughts with unwavering loyalty to the principles of ‘Shiv-Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar’, my heart is truly overflowing as I accept the responsibility of the Deputy Chief Minister position with a sense of duty."

In an emotional post, she said that though his untimely passing has caused a mountain of sorrow to crash upon her heart, she added, "the true support I have is the duty-bound commitment, the strength to struggle, and the bond with the people that he taught me."

Moreover, she acknowledged that in these difficult times, the love and support from the people of Maharashtra have been her true strength. "I will continue to work tirelessly and honestly to realise the just, equality-based, and developed Maharashtra of his dreams. With the power of your trust, illuminating Dada's ideals, I will keep moving forward with new hope."

Sunetra Pawar (62) was sworn in as the first woman Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. She was administered the oath of office by Governor Acharya Devvrat at a brief ceremony at Lok Bhavan. Earlier in the day, she was elected as the state NCP legislature party leader.

Ajit Pawar's Demise

Ajit Pawar was killed along with four others after a Learjet 45 aircraft they were travelling in crashed at Baramati, his hometown here, on January 28. The others killed in the tragedy were Captain Sumit Kapoor, who had a flying experience of 15,000 hours, and co-pilot Capt. Shambhavi Pathak with 1,500 hours of flying, Personal Security Officer (PSO) Vidip Jadhav and flight attendant Pinky Mali.

