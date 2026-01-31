Parth Pawar To Enter Rajya Sabha After Sunetra Pawar Vacates Seat To Become Deputy CM? | Facebook

Three days after her husband, Ajit Pawar, died in a tragic plane crash, Sunetra Pawar was unanimously elected as the leader of the NCP Legislature Party. Her name was proposed by party veteran Chhagan Bhujbal and seconded by Dilip Valse Patil, along with several other legislators. She is now set to become the first woman Deputy Chief Minister of the state, as she will take the oath in the evening at Lok Bhavan.

Meanwhile, Sunetra Pawar, who is currently a Rajya Sabha member, is set to tender her resignation from the Upper House of Parliament, as she is likely to get elected from the Baramati Assembly seat in due course. According to sources, her elder son, Parth Pawar, will enter the Rajya Sabha in her place.

Who is Sunetra Pawar?

Sunetra Pawar is known for her work in the fields of sustainable development, environmental conservation, and rural empowerment. She has emerged as a driving force behind several initiatives that promote inclusive and sustainable progress.

In 2010, she founded the Environmental Forum of India (EFOI), a non-governmental organisation dedicated to raising environmental awareness and fostering eco-conscious communities. She has led extensive grassroots campaigns focusing on biodiversity conservation, protection of endangered species, water resource management, and drought mitigation.

Will the two NCPs merge?

Senior NCP-SP leader Jayant Patil has made a major revelation regarding efforts to merge the two factions, citing the late Ajit Pawar’s insistence on unity. Patil, who has been leading the merger talks, stated that he had taken the consent of all party members before proceeding with the discussions.

He claimed that Ajit Pawar had assured him of the support of all his MLAs in the event of a merger. “He used to say repeatedly, ‘Out of my 40 MLAs, 39—or even all 40—will vote exactly as I say. One or two may express opinions here and there, but no one will take a stand different from mine,’” Patil quoted Ajit Pawar as saying.

However, when state NCP chief Sunil Tatkare was asked about the merger talks, he refused to comment. “The January 17 video of a meeting between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, which is being circulated, was of a tea party held after an agriculture exhibition in Baramati. Ajitdada himself had told the media that the meeting was about an alliance for local body polls,” he said.