Pune: ₹5 Crore Ransom Threat To ‘Golden Man’ Sunny Waghchaure In Pimpri-Chinchwad, Callers Claim Link To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Golden Man Sunny Waghchaure from Pimpri-Chinchwad has been receiving phone calls for the past two days demanding a ransom of Rs 5 crore in the name of the Bishnoi Gang. In a shocking revelation, the callers themselves claimed to be the absconding suspects in the murder of the late Congress leader Baba Siddique.

According to media reports, these calls were made consecutively over two days from international locations. A formal complaint has been registered at the local police station in Waghchaure’s residential area. Currently, four different teams from the Crime Branch are investigating the matter.

After receiving the calls for two days straight, Golden Man Sunny Waghchaure approached the police to report the incident. Recognising the gravity of the situation, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate’s (PCPC) Crime Branch initiated a preliminary investigation.

According to available details, the investigation revealed that the calls originated from a well-known international island. Given the sensitivity of the case and concerns for Waghchaure’s safety, the case has been officially registered, and relevant state and central agencies have been notified.

Golden Man Sunny Waghchaure is well known in the film industry for his lifestyle. It is reported that he has professional associations with several Bollywood actors and is a familiar face among politicians, actors, and television personalities. The Pimpri-Chinchwad police are taking all necessary precautions to ensure that his life is not at risk.

Police Trying To Avoid History...

The police are particularly vigilant to prevent a repeat of a dark chapter in the city’s history. On 14th August 2006, the son of a local businessman was kidnapped for ransom and later murdered. It was subsequently revealed that the perpetrators were linked to Dawood Ibrahim’s underworld gang.

That incident had sent shockwaves through Pimpri-Chinchwad, which was then under the Pune City Police Commissionerate’s jurisdiction. Despite exhaustive efforts by the Crime Branch at the time, the victim could not be rescued. With the Bishnoi Gang’s name now surfacing at an international level, the police machinery has been placed on high alert.

Earlier, a youth was arrested from an area under the Pimpri-Chinchwad police jurisdiction on suspicion of being in contact with the Bishnoi Gang. It is alleged that the suspect established contact with gang members while serving time in prison in connection with another crime.

His residence in the city and his alleged links to the gang came to light after an out-of-state investigative agency arrested him. As a result, the police are now probing the extortion threat involving Golden Man Sunny Waghchaure from all possible angles.

Who Is Sunny Waghchaure?

Sunny Waghchaure is an Indian businessman and social media personality from Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune. He is popularly known as the “Golden Man of Pune”. He gained public attention for his flamboyant lifestyle and fondness for wearing kilograms of gold jewellery, along with owning gold-themed luxury accessories and cars.

A film financier by profession, he has been associated with Bollywood projects such as Zila Ghaziabad and Jayantabhai Ki Luv Story. Sunny rose to national fame after appearances on The Kapil Sharma Show and later as a wildcard contestant on Bigg Boss 16. He is also a partner in Karrm Infrastructure, alongside actor Vivek Oberoi.