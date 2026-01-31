 Nashik To Get Electric Double-Decker Buses Under Citilinc Service
The Nashik Municipal Corporation has purchased electric double-decker buses, which will soon be added to the fleet, offering citizens a more comfortable and attractive travel option

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 12:49 PM IST
article-image
Nashik To Get Electric Double-Decker Buses Under Citilinc Service | Sourced

Nashik: Double-decker buses will soon be introduced in the Nashik Municipal Corporation’s Citilinc bus service, marking a significant step towards transforming the city’s public transportation system.

The Municipal Corporation has purchased electric double-decker buses, which will soon be added to the fleet, offering citizens a more comfortable and attractive travel option.

The Nashik Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (NMPML) has taken this initiative to expand the Citilinc bus service. The modern, high-capacity double-decker buses will be operated on major routes across the city, enabling the transport of more passengers at a time and helping reduce traffic congestion.

These electric double-decker buses will have seating arrangements on the lower deck similar to regular buses, while the upper deck will offer a unique travel experience.

Under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), the Citilinc bus service plans to introduce 50 electric buses, of which 10 will be double-deckers.

