 Pune Tops Ease Of Living Rankings, Navi Mumbai Ranks Second: Economic Survey 2025-26
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Tops Ease Of Living Rankings, Navi Mumbai Ranks Second: Economic Survey 2025-26

Pune Tops Ease Of Living Rankings, Navi Mumbai Ranks Second: Economic Survey 2025-26

The Ease of Living Index is calculated based on the city's service and infrastructure indicators, including education, health, housing, water and sanitation, waste management, mobility, safety and recreation

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 10:40 AM IST
article-image
Pune Tops Ease Of Living Rankings, Navi Mumbai Ranks Second: Economic Survey 2025-26 | File Photo

Pune, the cultural capital of Maharashtra, has topped the Ease of Living rankings, according to the Economic Survey 2025-26. Three more cities from Maharashtra -- Navi Mumbai (2nd), Greater Mumbai (3rd) and Thane (7th) -- are in the top 10.

The Ease of Living Index is calculated based on the city's service and infrastructure indicators, including education, health, housing, water and sanitation, waste management, mobility, safety and recreation.

Read Also
Pune: BJP Names Ganesh Bidkar As Its Leader In PMC; Suspense Over Mayor Continues
article-image

The top 10 cities are:

1. Pune

FPJ Shorts
Markets Climb 1% This Week As Budget 2026 Looms, Mid & Smallcaps Outshine
Markets Climb 1% This Week As Budget 2026 Looms, Mid & Smallcaps Outshine
Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 31, 2026: City Wakes Up To Dense Smog; AQI Jumps To 'Severe' Category
Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 31, 2026: City Wakes Up To Dense Smog; AQI Jumps To 'Severe' Category
Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Takes Visitors, Including Children & Persons With Disabilities, On Heritage Walks At Iconic Mumbai Lanes; Here's How You Can Participate
Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Takes Visitors, Including Children & Persons With Disabilities, On Heritage Walks At Iconic Mumbai Lanes; Here's How You Can Participate
Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rani Mukerji Starrer Takes An Ordinary Start, Collects ₹3.80 Crore
Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rani Mukerji Starrer Takes An Ordinary Start, Collects ₹3.80 Crore

2. Navi Mumbai

3. Greater Mumbai

4. Tirupati

5. Chandigarh

6. Thane

7. Raipur

8. Indore

9. Vijayawada

10. Bhopal

Read Also
Pune: PMC Clarifies Procedure For Selection Of Approved Members For 2025–26 Elections
article-image

In the 2024-25 survey, Bengaluru topped the list, while Pune was in second spot. Navi Mumbai took sixth place, while Greater Mumbai ranked 10th.

Meanwhile, X (formerly Twitter) users are wondering how Pune is ranked first. A user wrote, "How come Pune is on the top ...it doesn't have a working metro all over the city ...traffic is horrible in peak hours, real estate is very expensive, airport is quite small and not many direct flights." A second user commented, "Lol Pune? Pune has property rates like Mumbai, air toxicity like Delhi and traffic of Bengaluru!!" "What's the criteria? Pune is good in terms of weather and accessibility, but very backward in traffic and civic sense on road," a third user noted.

Check out the comments below:

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Tops Ease Of Living Rankings, Navi Mumbai Ranks Second: Economic Survey 2025-26
Pune Tops Ease Of Living Rankings, Navi Mumbai Ranks Second: Economic Survey 2025-26
Pune: Cosmos Bank Marks 120 Years By Appointing Visually Impaired Trainee Officers
Pune: Cosmos Bank Marks 120 Years By Appointing Visually Impaired Trainee Officers
Pune: Sushma Chordiya Conferred With Natyasharada Mandashri Stree Shakti Award 2025
Pune: Sushma Chordiya Conferred With Natyasharada Mandashri Stree Shakti Award 2025
Pune: Day After Ajit Pawar’s Funeral, Sharad Pawar Gets To Work, Addresses Water Contamination...
Pune: Day After Ajit Pawar’s Funeral, Sharad Pawar Gets To Work, Addresses Water Contamination...
Leopard Menace: Junnar Forest Division Trains Emergency Teams In Pune
Leopard Menace: Junnar Forest Division Trains Emergency Teams In Pune