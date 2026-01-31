Pune Tops Ease Of Living Rankings, Navi Mumbai Ranks Second: Economic Survey 2025-26 | File Photo

Pune, the cultural capital of Maharashtra, has topped the Ease of Living rankings, according to the Economic Survey 2025-26. Three more cities from Maharashtra -- Navi Mumbai (2nd), Greater Mumbai (3rd) and Thane (7th) -- are in the top 10.

The Ease of Living Index is calculated based on the city's service and infrastructure indicators, including education, health, housing, water and sanitation, waste management, mobility, safety and recreation.

The top 10 cities are:

1. Pune

2. Navi Mumbai

3. Greater Mumbai

4. Tirupati

5. Chandigarh

6. Thane

7. Raipur

8. Indore

9. Vijayawada

10. Bhopal

In the 2024-25 survey, Bengaluru topped the list, while Pune was in second spot. Navi Mumbai took sixth place, while Greater Mumbai ranked 10th.

Meanwhile, X (formerly Twitter) users are wondering how Pune is ranked first. A user wrote, "How come Pune is on the top ...it doesn't have a working metro all over the city ...traffic is horrible in peak hours, real estate is very expensive, airport is quite small and not many direct flights." A second user commented, "Lol Pune? Pune has property rates like Mumbai, air toxicity like Delhi and traffic of Bengaluru!!" "What's the criteria? Pune is good in terms of weather and accessibility, but very backward in traffic and civic sense on road," a third user noted.

Check out the comments below:

