Pune: PMC Clarifies Procedure For Selection Of Approved Members For 2025–26 Elections

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has clarified the procedure for the selection of approved members for the Pune Municipal Corporation General Election 2025–26, through an official press note issued by its Information and Public Relations Office.

The PMC General Election was conducted on January 15, 2026. As per the directives of the Election Commission, the process of selecting approved members will begin only after the first special meeting is conducted following the election of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor. Only after this meeting will the formal procedure for the appointment of approved members be initiated.

To ensure transparency and timely processing, the civic body has introduced an online system for issuing the mandatory No Objection Certificate (NOC) to approved members. his digital initiative is aimed at reducing paperwork, improving accountability, and speeding up the verification process.

Candidates who are selected as approved members must apply for the NOC through the online portal made available by the PMC. The application link: https://nocelection.pmc.gov.in/ will remain active from January 20 to February 15, 2026.

The PMC has mandated that applications submitted after the deadline will not be accepted under any circumstances. Applicants are advised to carefully fill in all required details and upload the necessary documents to avoid rejection or delays. This move is expected to streamline the post-election process and enhance transparency in civic administration.