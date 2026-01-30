 Pune: BJP Names Ganesh Bidkar As Its Leader In PMC; Suspense Over Mayor Continues
Pune: BJP Names Ganesh Bidkar As Its Leader In PMC; Suspense Over Mayor Continues

Pune: BJP Names Ganesh Bidkar As Its Leader In PMC; Suspense Over Mayor Continues

The election of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor is scheduled for February 6. As per the draw, the post of Mayor is reserved for a woman corporator elected from the general category

Aakash Singh
Updated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 03:25 PM IST
Pune: BJP Names Ganesh Bidkar As Its Leader In PMC; Suspense Over Mayor Continues | Facebook

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has finally announced its leader in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday.

Ganesh Bidkar, who contested the PMC elections from Ward No. 24D (Kasba Peth–Kamala Nehru Hospital–KEM Hospital), has been appointed as the group leader, BJP's state chief Ravindra Chavan stated in a letter to PMC Commissioner Naval Kishor Ram.

Bidkar, who is a former mayor of Pune, defeated Pranav Dhangekar, son of Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Dhangekar, by a margin of 9,248 votes in the recently concluded polls.

However, the saffron party is yet to announce its mayoral pick.

The election of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor is scheduled for February 6. As per the draw, the post of Mayor is reserved for a woman corporator elected from the general category.

In the PMC elections held on January 15, Congress secured 15 seats, while the BJP emerged as the single-largest party, winning 119 of the 165 seats. Ajit Pawar’s NCP won 27 seats, NCP (SP) won three seats, and Shiv Sena (UBT) won one seat.

Meanwhile, Congress, NCP and NCP-SP have already announced their leaders in the civic body. Congress chose Ramchandra Kadam as its leader, NCP declared Nilesh Nikam, while the NCP-SP named Sopan Chavan.

