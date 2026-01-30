Pune VIDEO: Drunk School Bus Driver Endangers Children, Hits Vehicles In Wagholi; Arrested | Representational Image

A school bus driver was arrested by the Wagholi Police in Pune for driving under the influence of alcohol and endangering the lives of schoolchildren travelling in the bus, as well as other road users, on the Bypass Road in Wagholi.

Drunk School Bus Driver With 30 Children Hits Four Bikes and One Car in Wagholi



A drunk school bus driver hit four two-wheelers and one car on Wagholi’s Baif Road in Pune on Wednesday afternoon, while around 30 to 40 children were inside the bus. The accused driver has been… pic.twitter.com/VMNysQCSzM — Pune Mirror (@ThePuneMirror) January 30, 2026

The incident occurred on January 28 at around 2:45 pm, when the driver of a yellow school bus (registration number MH-12-XM-7640) drove the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner.

The arrested driver has been identified as Datta Vasant Rasale (50), a resident of Pacharne Ali, Wagholi Gaothan, who allegedly consumed alcohol before driving the bus.

According to the police, despite being fully aware that his actions could result in a fatal accident, the accused, Rasale, drove the bus recklessly and hit both four-wheelers and two-wheelers on the road, causing damage and creating a serious risk to the lives of the schoolchildren travelling in the bus as well as other commuters.

Regarding the incident, a case has been registered at the Wagholi Police Station under Sections 110, 324(4), and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 184 and 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Senior Police Inspector Yuvraj Gande of Wagholi Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “The accused has been taken into police custody and the matter is under investigation. The driver was found to have consumed alcohol, and accordingly, action has been taken.”

He added that strict action will be taken against drivers who operate vehicles under the influence of alcohol, especially those responsible for transporting schoolchildren, as such negligence poses a grave threat to public safety.