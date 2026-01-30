 Pune: Not Prashant Jagtap, Congress Names Ramchandra Kadam As Its Leader In PMC; BJP Yet To Name Its Pick
Pune: Not Prashant Jagtap, Congress Names Ramchandra Kadam As Its Leader In PMC; BJP Yet To Name Its Pick

NCP and NCP-SP have already announced their leaders in the civic body. NCP declared Nilesh Nikam as its leader, while the NCP-SP named Sopan Chavan

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 12:46 PM IST
The Congress party on Friday named Ramchandra Kadam as its leader in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Kadam was chosen over former mayor Prashant Jagtap, who had left the NCP-SP and joined the Congress before the polls.

Kadam won from Ward No. 11D (Rambagh Colony–Shivtirth Nagar), defeating BJP candidate Abhijeet Raut by a margin of 12,081 votes. This is his fourth term as a corporator.

Chandrakant Patil Likely To Be Appointed Pune's Guardian Minister After Ajit Pawar's Death
In the PMC elections held on January 15, Congress secured 15 seats, while the BJP emerged as the single-largest party, winning 119 of the 165 seats. Ajit Pawar’s NCP won 27 seats, NCP (SP) won three seats, and Shiv Sena (UBT) won one seat.

Meanwhile, NCP and NCP-SP have already announced their leaders in the civic body. NCP declared Nilesh Nikam as its leader, while the NCP-SP named Sopan Chavan.

Nilesh Nikam won from Ward No. 7C (Gokhale Nagar–Wakdewadi), defeating BJP’s Harish Nikam by 2,240 votes, whereas Sopan Chavan secured victory from Ward No. 33D (Shivne–Khadakwasla–Dhayari Part) over Kishor Pokle by 3,350 votes.

Leprosy Awareness Campaign To Be Conducted Across Pune From January 30 To February 13
The BJP, meanwhile, is yet to announce its pick.

As per the rules, all political parties have to officially form their respective groups by submitting details of their winning candidates as well as the group leader to the Divisional Commissioner of Pune. Thereafter, the first meeting of the civic general body is organised to elect the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the civic body.

The election of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor is scheduled for February 6. As per the draw, the post of Mayor is reserved for a woman corporator elected from the general category.

