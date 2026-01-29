Leprosy Awareness Campaign To Be Conducted Across Pune From January 30 To February 13 | Representative image

To mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, January 30 is observed as Anti-Leprosy Day across the country. On this occasion, the ‘Sparsh’ Leprosy Awareness Campaign 2026 will be implemented from January 30 to February 13 across Pune district, to create awareness, eliminate stigma and encourage early diagnosis and treatment of leprosy. The campaign will be conducted under the National Leprosy Eradication Programme with the theme “End Discrimination, Treat with Dignity.” Various awareness activities will be organised in both rural and urban parts of Pune to ensure public participation.

As part of the initiative, special Gram Sabha meetings will be held on January 30 in all gram panchayats of Pune district. The meetings will be attended by sarpanchs, village officials, health workers, citizens and persons affected by leprosy.

Messages on leprosy awareness will be conveyed after paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Health officials stated that misinformation and lack of scientific knowledge have led to discrimination against leprosy patients, impacting their social life, employment, marriage prospects and family relationships. The ‘Sparsh’ campaign aims to address these issues by spreading accurate information and promoting social acceptance. During the Gram Sabha meetings, the District Collector’s message will be read out, followed by speeches from local representatives and health officials.

A pledge related to leprosy awareness will be administered. In some villages, messages will be conveyed through a person dressed as Mahatma Gandhi or by schoolchildren. Cured leprosy patients will be invited as guests and felicitated, while interactive question-and-answer sessions will also be held. During the Anti-Leprosy Fortnight, awareness programmes will be conducted across schools, markets and public places in Pune district. These include morning rallies, street plays, essay and painting competitions, quizzes, rangoli competitions, puppet shows, marathons, exhibitions and health camps.

Success stories of cured leprosy patients from Pune will be highlighted through various media platforms meeting of women’s self-help groups, youth organisations and workshops for private medical practitioners will also be organised. Awareness messages will be disseminated through local cable networks and newspapers, highlighting the importance of early diagnosis and timely treatment. In urban areas of Pune, the campaign will be supported by non-governmental organisations, international voluntary organisations, Rotary Clubs, Lions Clubs and other social bodies.

The Public Health Department has appealed to citizens to actively participate in the campaign and help eliminate stigma associated with leprosy by spreading scientific and factual information.