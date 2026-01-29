 AIT Pune To Host Innerve 10.0, India’s Largest Student-Driven Hackathon
Press ReleaseUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 05:40 PM IST
Army Institute of Technology | Sourced

Pune: The Army Institute of Technology (AIT), Pune, is set to host Innerve X, the tenth edition of India’s largest student-driven hackathon, on 30–31 January 2026. Organised by the Open Source Software (OSS) Club of AIT, the event provides a national platform for young innovators to collaborate, compete, and develop impactful solutions to real-world challenges.

This year’s edition is backed by strong industry support, with Keychain as the Title Sponsor, and MiniOrange, Accops, Josh, and Bank of Baroda joining as key sponsors. Major League Hacking (MLH) partners as the Event Partner, bringing enhanced global visibility and elevating the technical standards of the hackathon.

From over 10,000+ student registrations received from institutions across the country, 45 top-performing teams have been shortlisted for the Grand Finale after a rigorous multi-stage evaluation process. Finalists will receive expert mentoring throughout the event, and the most innovative and technically robust solutions will be awarded during the prize distribution ceremony on 31 January 2026.

Innerve 10.0 is conducted under the guidance of Open Source Software Club Faculty members and AIT management. Their leadership continues to strengthen Innerve’s position as a premier platform fostering student innovation, industry collaboration, and future-focused technological excellence.

