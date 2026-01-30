Who Was Shantilal Suratwala? Former Pune Mayor Passes Away - All You Need To Know About Him | File Photo

Former Pune Mayor and senior social activist Shantilal Suratwala (76) passed away on Friday morning after a prolonged battle with cancer. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Ruby Hall Clinic. His demise has deepened the pain as the city is already mourning the death of Ajit Pawar. Fondly known as ‘Sarvajnik Kaka’, Suratwala was widely respected for his positive politics, innovative thinking, and deep commitment to social causes, particularly the blood donation movement.

Suratwala began his political career as a Shiv Sainik and entered electoral politics in 1979, when he contested the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections on a Congress ticket and was elected as a corporator. He remained a corporator until 2009, marking nearly three decades of uninterrupted public service. He served as the Mayor of Pune from 1992 to 1993, a tenure remembered for its people-centric approach and focus on civic infrastructure.

He closely worked with senior leader, Sharad Pawar, and later Suratwala became the Pune city president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). He played a crucial role in strengthening the party organisation in the city during challenging phases and was known for expressing clear and balanced views on civic and political issues.

Despite his stature, he never aggressively sought positions of power and was personally entrusted with the mayoral responsibility by Sharad Pawar.

During his mayoral tenure, Suratwala introduced several forward-looking ideas. One of his most notable initiatives was the road-washing scheme, under which he proposed washing 12 major city roads using water from Katraj Lake to reduce dust and pollution, along with filling potholes beforehand. His emphasis on cleanliness, infrastructure, and everyday civic issues earned him the reputation of being a studious and development-oriented leader. Beyond politics, Suratwala made an indelible mark in social service.

He was the founder of the Anand Rishiji Blood Bank and dedicated a significant part of his life to promoting voluntary blood donation. After gradually stepping away from active politics, he devoted himself almost entirely to this cause. He was also actively associated with Ganesh Mandals and cultural activities, and was known to be the first among his peers to take up stage performances as a hobby. A successful businessman, Suratwala was a well-known name in Pune’s tobacco trade.

He effectively used his professional experience to support and guide various social organisations, maintaining a fine balance between family life, business, and public service. At a time when Pune is already mourning the demise of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Suratwala’s passing has deepened the city’s sense of loss.

Citizens across sections feel they have lost a visionary leader who believed in constructive politics and social responsibility. With his death, Pune has lost an experienced public figure whose legacy spans governance, social reform, and civic innovation.