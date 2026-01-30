Pune: Caretaker Cheats 87-Year-Old Retired Army Major Of ₹1.11 Crore In Camp

Caretaker Cheats 87-Year-Old Retired Army Major Of ₹1.11 Crore In Lashkar | Sourced

Pune: A shocking case of financial fraud has come to light from the Lashkar jurisdiction, where an 87-year-old retired army major was allegedly cheated of over Rs 1.11 crore by his caretaker with the help of accomplices. The caretaker steals the chequebook and withdraws money using forged signatures.

The victim has been identified as Retired Major Boman Irushon Amaria (87).

The prime accused is his former caretaker, Raj Shah, who is currently absconding.

According to the police, the accused caretaker, Raj Shah, misused the trust placed in him and siphoned off Rs 1,11,93,900 from the Major’s bank account between March 2025 and January 28, 2026.

As the elderly officer had no children or legal heirs and was living alone, he had appointed Shah as his caretaker. However, Shah allegedly stole the Major’s chequebook and later went missing.

Later, Major Amaria shifted to an old-age home. After moving to the old-age home, Raj Shah, with the help of his associate Supritsingh Bhupendra Kandaria (39), a resident of Kothrud, and others, withdrew large sums of money from the Major’s account through checks.

The withdrawals were allegedly made using forged signatures or by misusing pre-obtained signatures of the victim.

Shockingly, the fraud came to light when Major Amaria went to the bank to withdraw his pension, where he found multiple transactions had been made.

He immediately informed the bank authorities and requested them to alert him or the police if anyone attempted to withdraw money using cheques in his name.

Recently, when the accused Shah’s aide Kandaria arrived at the Bank of India branch at Camp to cash a cheque, bank officials grew suspicious and alerted the police. Kandaria was caught red-handed and later arrested.

A case has been registered against caretaker Raj Shah and other unidentified accomplices at the Lashkar Police Station. While Kandaria is in custody, the prime accused, Raj Shah, is currently absconding. Police teams are conducting searches to trace and arrest him, as well as other involved persons.