 Pune: Caretaker Cheats 87-Year-Old Retired Army Major Of ₹1.11 Crore In Camp
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Caretaker Cheats 87-Year-Old Retired Army Major Of ₹1.11 Crore In Camp

Pune: Caretaker Cheats 87-Year-Old Retired Army Major Of ₹1.11 Crore In Camp

According to the police, the accused caretaker, Raj Shah, misused the trust placed in him and siphoned off Rs 1,11,93,900 from the Major’s bank account between March 2025 and January 28, 2026

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 02:14 PM IST
article-image
Caretaker Cheats 87-Year-Old Retired Army Major Of ₹1.11 Crore In Lashkar | Sourced

Pune: A shocking case of financial fraud has come to light from the Lashkar jurisdiction, where an 87-year-old retired army major was allegedly cheated of over Rs 1.11 crore by his caretaker with the help of accomplices. The caretaker steals the chequebook and withdraws money using forged signatures.

The victim has been identified as Retired Major Boman Irushon Amaria (87).
The prime accused is his former caretaker, Raj Shah, who is currently absconding.

Read Also
Chandrakant Patil Likely To Be Appointed Pune's Guardian Minister After Ajit Pawar's Death
article-image

According to the police, the accused caretaker, Raj Shah, misused the trust placed in him and siphoned off Rs 1,11,93,900 from the Major’s bank account between March 2025 and January 28, 2026.

As the elderly officer had no children or legal heirs and was living alone, he had appointed Shah as his caretaker. However, Shah allegedly stole the Major’s chequebook and later went missing.

FPJ Shorts
Sunetra Ajit Pawar Education Qualification: All You Need To Know About The NCP Rajya Sabha MP
Sunetra Ajit Pawar Education Qualification: All You Need To Know About The NCP Rajya Sabha MP
PM Modi Calls For Ethical AI Use, Data Security In Interaction With Top Tech CEOs Ahead Of IndiaAI Summit
PM Modi Calls For Ethical AI Use, Data Security In Interaction With Top Tech CEOs Ahead Of IndiaAI Summit
Lucknow Model Commits Suicide After Husband Calls Her 'Bandariya' As A Joke; Netizens Say, 'Bas Itni Si Baat Pe?'
Lucknow Model Commits Suicide After Husband Calls Her 'Bandariya' As A Joke; Netizens Say, 'Bas Itni Si Baat Pe?'
Virat Kohli Instagram Blunder: Know How Much Indian Cricketer Earns Through Single Post; Numbers Will Shock You
Virat Kohli Instagram Blunder: Know How Much Indian Cricketer Earns Through Single Post; Numbers Will Shock You

Later, Major Amaria shifted to an old-age home. After moving to the old-age home, Raj Shah, with the help of his associate Supritsingh Bhupendra Kandaria (39), a resident of Kothrud, and others, withdrew large sums of money from the Major’s account through checks.

The withdrawals were allegedly made using forged signatures or by misusing pre-obtained signatures of the victim.

Shockingly, the fraud came to light when Major Amaria went to the bank to withdraw his pension, where he found multiple transactions had been made.

He immediately informed the bank authorities and requested them to alert him or the police if anyone attempted to withdraw money using cheques in his name.

Read Also
Sula Fest 2026 Creates Buzz In Nashik; Nucleya, King, Gaudi & Midival Punditz To Perform
article-image

Recently, when the accused Shah’s aide Kandaria arrived at the Bank of India branch at Camp to cash a cheque, bank officials grew suspicious and alerted the police. Kandaria was caught red-handed and later arrested.

A case has been registered against caretaker Raj Shah and other unidentified accomplices at the Lashkar Police Station. While Kandaria is in custody, the prime accused, Raj Shah, is currently absconding. Police teams are conducting searches to trace and arrest him, as well as other involved persons.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune VIDEO: Drunk School Bus Driver Endangers Children, Hits Vehicles In Wagholi; Arrested
Pune VIDEO: Drunk School Bus Driver Endangers Children, Hits Vehicles In Wagholi; Arrested
Pune: Caretaker Cheats 87-Year-Old Retired Army Major Of ₹1.11 Crore In Camp
Pune: Caretaker Cheats 87-Year-Old Retired Army Major Of ₹1.11 Crore In Camp
Ajit Pawar’s Final Journey Draws Lakhs To Baramati As State Leaders, Supporters Bid Emotional...
Ajit Pawar’s Final Journey Draws Lakhs To Baramati As State Leaders, Supporters Bid Emotional...
‘We Lost Our Father’: Remembering Ajit Pawar Through Baramati’s Eyes
‘We Lost Our Father’: Remembering Ajit Pawar Through Baramati’s Eyes
Sula Fest 2026 Creates Buzz In Nashik; Nucleya, King, Gaudi & Midival Punditz To Perform
Sula Fest 2026 Creates Buzz In Nashik; Nucleya, King, Gaudi & Midival Punditz To Perform