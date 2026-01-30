Sula Fest 2026 Creates Buzz In Nashik; Nucleya, King, Gaudi & Midival Punditz To Perform | Sourced

Nashik: Nashik city is now becoming a major attraction not only for grapes and wine but also for music lovers. Organised by Sula Vineyards, 'Sula Fest 2026,' Asia's most popular vineyard music festival, is returning for its 15th edition. The festival will be celebrated over two days, January 31st and February 1st, at the picturesque amphitheatre of Sula Vineyards. There is immense excitement among both music and wine enthusiasts to experience this unique blend of music and wine.

This year's festival will feature legendary artists representing various musical genres. The lineup includes Nucleya, King, Gaudi, Midival Punditz (with Karsh Kale and Kutle Khan), The Yellow Diary, Swarathma, Princely, Status Dub Orchestra, Daira (with Queendom), Dark Circle Factory, Dot, OG Shez, and Shugahni. The names of these artists have heightened the anticipation for the festival.

The festival will also see the launch of new wines from Sula Vineyards, including The Source Chardonnay Reserve, Sula Muscat Blanc, and Sula Merlot. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy Sula wines, wine cocktails, wine cans, various food options, and award-winning wine tastings.

The festival has already resulted in 85 per cent of hotel rooms in Nashik being booked. There has also been a significant increase in car bookings between Mumbai Airport and Nashik. This will provide a major economic boost to hotels, tourism, transportation, and local businesses. Transactions worth millions of rupees and significant turnover in the tourism sector are expected.

Sula Vineyards was founded by Rajeev Samant in 1996. Today, Sula wines are recognised internationally. In 2008, Rajeev Samant began the Sula Fest so that people could enjoy music while tasting wine. Located near the Gangapur Dam, Sula Vineyards attracts a huge number of tourists every day. Wine tasting, food, and accommodation facilities are available here.

The Sula Fest has brought Nashik recognition both nationally and internationally. This year, it will not only offer music and wine but also provide a new boost to Nashik's tourism and economy. With just a few hours left, the city of Nashik is eagerly awaiting the start of this music and wine festival. It promises to be an unforgettable experience for music lovers.