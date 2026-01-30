 ₹9.87 Lakh Worth Gold Coin Fraud In Nashik: Malabar Gold Files Cyber Police Complaint
The company has filed a complaint with the Nashik Cyber Police Station, and the police have started an investigation. Clear information is yet to emerge regarding who placed the order, with what intention, and where exactly these coins disappeared. The entire transaction is shrouded in suspicion

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 12:35 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: A shocking incident has come to light in Nashik, where six gold coins (worth ₹9,87,130) sent by Malabar Gold & Diamonds company from Mumbai via a private courier office have gone missing under suspicious circumstances. The company has filed a complaint with the Nashik Cyber Police Station, and the police have started an investigation. Clear information is yet to emerge regarding who placed the order, with what intention, and where exactly these coins disappeared. The entire transaction is shrouded in suspicion.

According to the complaint, on January 16, between 12 and 1 PM, six gold coins were ordered from the Malabar Gold website under six different names. This order was sent to a private courier office in Nashik. Each parcel was marked as containing 'Gold Coins,' and each parcel was given a separate tracking number.

While placing the order, fake names such as 'Raj Patel,' 'Saloni Chavan,' 'Nitin Kokani,' and 'Avtal Ase' were used. Notably, only two mobile numbers (9376678705 and 9649452670) were registered for all the orders. At the time of delivery, two different suspicious numbers (9785960688 and 8239847258) were used. The person who was contacted for delivery was different.

A single delivery boy from the courier office took all six parcels and registered them in the system as 'out for delivery.' After some time, the same delivery boy brought all the parcels back and stated that the "delivery was cancelled." These parcels were sent back to Malabar Gold. However, when the company opened and checked the parcels, the gold coins were missing. This revealed that the company had been defrauded of approximately 10 lakh rupees.

Cyber Police Investigation

Malabar Gold has filed a case of financial fraud and breach of trust at the Cyber Police Station. The police have initiated official correspondence with the company and are obtaining the mobile numbers used for placing the order, their calling patterns, CDR (Call Detail Records), and call records of the delivery boy and suspects. CCTV footage from the courier office is being examined. Police Inspector Sanjay Pise is conducting a thorough investigation into the matter. The delivery boy is being interrogated intensively, and important information is expected to be obtained from him.

The police stated that this is a serious case of online fraud. There is a possibility of collusion between the person who placed the order and the delivery boy. Based on CCTV footage, call records, and digital trails, the police are confident that they will soon identify the culprits. However, it is still unclear who placed the order and why. This incident underscores the need for caution in the online buying and selling of gold.

