Nashik Police Crackdown On Kundan Pardeshi Gang: Sharp-Weapon Rampage Across City; 10 Criminals Arrested | File Photo

Nashik: Police have taken strict action against the notorious Kundan Pardeshi gang, which has been spreading terror in the city and has over a dozen serious criminal cases registered against its members. After a night-long violent rampage using sharp weapons, police arrested ten gang members, including a woman. The gang faces serious charges such as murder, robbery, extortion, attempted murder, vehicle theft, and organized crime, and preparations are now underway to take action against them under the MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act).

According to information received, on the night of January 27, Kundan Pardeshi, Kunal Ekhande, and Aditya Pingale, along with their accomplices, created chaos across various parts of the city. In the CIDCO and Kamathwada areas, they broke into a house and launched a murderous attack on a father and son, while also vandalizing four-wheelers belonging to them and their neighbours.



On the same night, in the Peth Road area, the gang forcibly snatched a car key from a person’s pocket and robbed a pickup vehicle. In the Ambad area, they pelted stones at vehicles, creating an atmosphere of fear among citizens.

Meanwhile, in the Gangapur Road–College Road area, they brutally assaulted a tea vendor and vandalised his shop. During this attack, cash amounting to ₹10,000 to ₹12,000 was looted. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras. FIRs have been registered in connection with these incidents at the Gangapur Road, Ambad, and Mhasrul police stations.

Taking these incidents seriously, Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik ordered an immediate investigation. Acting on secret intelligence that the accused were hiding in the Nashik Rural areas, the Dhule district, the Madhya Pradesh border region, and the Mhasrul area, police teams laid traps and successfully arrested ten accused from different locations.