Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Elect Mayor and Deputy Mayor on February 10 | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The election of the mayor and deputy mayor of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) will be held on February 10 at 11 am. The CSMC administration declared the election programme on Thursday. The distribution of the nomination forms from the CSMC secretary department will begin on February 4 at 10 am and the last date of submission of nomination will be on February 6 till 6 pm.

A special meeting will be held on February 10 at 11 am, chaired by the presiding officer and District Collector Deelip Swami. The received nomination applications will first be scrutinised, after which candidates will be given 15 minutes to withdraw their nominations. The final list of candidates contesting the mayor and deputy mayor elections will then be announced in the sequence of the names of the candidates in the Marathi alphabet. The corporators can extend their support to these candidates by raising their hands.

The work report of the votes will be prepared. The note of the corporators who had not voted in the process will be mentioned in the report. If two candidates receive the same number of votes. The presiding officer will decide by drawing chits. The decision on who will lift the chit will be taken by a majority in the house. The chit drawn of the name of the candidate will be declared the winner, as mentioned in the election programme.

BJP has the maximum number of candidates, 57, elected in the municipal corporation general election – 2025-26. Hence, BJP needs one more vote to claim the majority in the house. It is likely that BJP will take Shiv Sena (Shinde) along to form the government. Shinde Sena has 13 corporators. However, BJP has not yet declared the candidates for the mayor and deputy mayor posts. On the other hand, the BJP corporators are lobbying for getting the candidature. AIMIM has 33 candidates, and BJP will plan the election considering the number of AIMIM corporators.