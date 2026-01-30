 Ajit Pawar’s Final Journey Draws Lakhs To Baramati As State Leaders, Supporters Bid Emotional Farewell
Late Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s final rites were held in Baramati as thousands lined streets to pay tribute. The antyayatra began at 8.30am and cremation was performed at Vidya Pratishthan ground at 12.08pm. Over 11,000 security personnel were deployed, while top leaders including Amit Shah, Devendra Fadnavis and Nitin Gadkari attended the funeral.

article-image
The final journey of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar began at 7.00am, when the mortal remains were brought from Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Government Medical College to Pawar’s ancestral residence at Katewadi. | PTI Photo

Pune: The final journey of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar began at 7.00am, when the mortal remains were brought from Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Government Medical College to Pawar’s ancestral residence at Katewadi. At 8.30am, the antyayatra set out, winding through the streets of Baramati as thousands lined the route to pay their last respects. By 10.15am, the procession reached the Vidya Pratishthan ground, where, despite the sea of mourners, an eerie calm prevailed, broken only by chants in Pawar’s name. At 12.08pm, the final rites were performed, with Pawar’s sons, Parth and Jay, lighting the funeral pyre.

Supporters of Ajit Pawar chanted 'Ajit Dada Amar Rahe' as his mortal remains were brought to the ground.

A virtual who’s who of Indian politics attended the funeral, cutting across party lines. Union ministers, chief ministers, senior leaders from Maharashtra and beyond, bureaucrats and police chiefs stood together in quiet acknowledgement of Pawar’s political weight and influence. These included among others, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, and Union Minister of State Ramdas Athawale.

As news of the crash spread on Wednesday, Baramati witnessed an unprecedented influx of people. Roads from Pune clogged with traffic, while hotels and lodges in Pune and Satara filled up overnight. From Wednesday evening until Thursday afternoon, streams of vehicles and pedestrians converged on the town.

To manage the swelling crowds, extraordinary security arrangements were put in place. Around 11,000 personnel – drawn from Pune city, PimpriChinchwad, Pune rural, Thane, Kolhapur, Satara and the State Reserve Police Force – were deployed. Separate traffic plans were enforced to ensure movement without disruption.

What stood out amid the enormity of the gathering was the discipline displayed by Baramati’s residents. Despite lakhs assembling at the ground, there was no chaos. Apart from occasional slogans, the crowd remained calm – a silent tribute to a leader known for his insistence on order.

People began assembling as early as 5am, hoping for a final glimpse. With visibility limited for many, large digital screens were installed inside and outside the venue to allow mourners to witness the last rites.

Most senior leaders avoided media interactions, departing quietly after the ceremony. While speculation had swirled about the Prime Minister’s attendance, it was confirmed on Thursday morning that only the Union Home Minister Amit Shah would be present.

Those who did speak recalled Pawar as a decisive leader and mentor. Local office-bearers struggled to hold back tears, speaking of opportunities and trust placed in them by the late Deputy Chief Minister.

Sharad Pawar, the family patriarch and Ajit Pawar’s uncle, sat through the rites in silence, a still figure amid the solemnity. Pawar’s wife Sunetra, his brother Shriniwas, sisters and extended family members paid their last respects quietly. Supriya Sule stood beside Sunetra Pawar, offering wordless support.

Though emotional images of younger family members had gone viral since Wednesday, the family maintained composure during Thursday’s ceremony.

In Baramati, as the pyre cooled and the crowds slowly dispersed, what lingered was a rare moment of collective stillness – a town honouring its most powerful son not with noise, but with restraint.

