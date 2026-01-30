91-Year-Old Mahadalit Woman Cremated On Road In Vaishali After Path To Crematorium Blocked By Encroachment

In a shocking incident, a Mahadalit woman has been allegedly cremated in the middle of a road under Goraul police station limits in Vaishali district. | Representative Image

Patna: In a shocking incident, a Mahadalit woman has been allegedly cremated in the middle of a road under Goraul police station limits in Vaishali district.

Road blockage issue

The incident occurred at Sondho Andhari Gachhi Chowk. The deceased has been identified as 91-year-old Jhapi Devi, a resident of Sondho Vasudev village. According to the family members, they were taking Jhapi Devi's body to the cremation ground, but couldn't proceed due to encroachment on the path. It is alleged that local shopkeepers have been encroaching the path leading to the crematorium for a long time. Despite repeated attempts, when family members could not find a way, they made a pyre on the middle of the road and performed the last rites at the road intersection.

Police response

Upon receiving information about the incident, local police arrived at the scene but remained silent spectators for hours. Local residents claimed that this path has been closed for a long time, causing continuous problems for villagers trying to reach the crematorium. Despite this, the administration had not taken any concrete action until now.

Taking serious note of the matter, Vaishali district magistrate Varsha Singh has constituted a committee, comprising sub divisional officer (SDO) of Mahua, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), and block development officer (BDO) of Goraul. It has been stated that strict action will be taken against those found guilty after the investigation.