Shashwat Centre For Child Development And Mental Wellness Launched In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Considering the fast-paced lifestyle, mental and emotional challenges among children, adolescents, and adults, the first comprehensive centre offering integrated mental health and developmental services under one roof, Shashwat Centre for Child Development and Mental Wellness, has been started.

The primary aim of the centre is to empower children, adolescents, adults, and families psychologically, emotionally, and socially, enabling them to lead balanced, happy, and fulfilling lives.

The centre has been founded by Dr Nidhi A. Navandar (PhD), a child rehabilitation and developmental psychologist, parent coach, and motivational speaker with over 20 years of experience in the field.

Briefing the press, Dr Navandar emphasized that with accurate diagnosis, appropriate treatment, and sincere efforts, individuals facing challenges can significantly improve their quality of life, often achieving their best potential. She stressed the importance of early counselling and intervention, rather than seeking help only after problems escalate.

To mark its inauguration, the Shashwat Centre has launched a one-month free consultation and mental health awareness campaign. During this period, expert guidance will be provided on a wide range of issues, including:

The initiative brings together specialists from diverse medical and therapeutic disciplines, including Dr. Nidhi Navandar (PhD) – Child Psychologist, Dr Leena Soni – Paediatrician, Dr Saurabh Dask – Audiologist and Speech Therapist, Dr Rasika Shinde – Physiotherapist, Dr Sonam Soni (MD) – Psychiatrist and REBT Trainer and Dr Anju Khandelwal – Nutritionist along with other ENT surgeons, neurologists, therapists, and other allied professionals are also associated with the centre.