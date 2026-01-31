 NTKMA Reviews Dhwajstambh & Pataka For Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027
During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the planning, architectural design, material selection, height specifications, symbolic elements, and execution strategy for the flagpoles and flags to be installed at various locations in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 01:41 PM IST
article-image
A review and planning meeting regarding the design and installation of Dhwajstambh (flagpoles) and Pataka (flags) in connection with the upcoming Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 was held recently at the Smart Cities Mission Office, Nashik.

The meeting was chaired by Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority (NTKMA) Commissioner Shekhar Singh.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the planning, architectural design, material selection, height specifications, symbolic elements, and execution strategy for the flagpoles and flags to be installed at various locations in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027.

It was emphasised that the flagpoles are not merely physical structures but sacred pillars representing spiritual faith, cultural heritage, and social unity, and therefore their design and execution must be undertaken with due sensitivity and responsibility. Directions were given to ensure uniformity in design across Nashik and Trimbakeshwar through coordinated efforts of all concerned departments.

The Public Works Department (PWD) made a detailed presentation on the proposed planning and design approach. It was decided that the flagpoles would be constructed with strong and durable foundations to prevent any structural damage. Symbolic carvings reflecting the puranic significance of the Kumbh Mela, including references to Samudra Manthan, will be incorporated on the flagpoles.

As per the decisions taken, flagpoles will be a combination of 51 feet and 31 feet in height, with a foundation radius of 1 foot and 8 inches, respectively. The base of the flagpoles will remain plain, while decorative and symbolic work will be carried out on the poles themselves.

The Purohit Sanghs (priest associations) of Nashik and Trimbakeshwar presented spiritual design elements for the flagpoles, which are to be integrated into the architectural design of the structures. The PWD was directed to submit the final drawings after consultation with both Purohit Sanghs. It was also decided by consensus that the design of the flags will be undertaken by the respective Purohit Sanghs.

The meeting concluded with directions to all concerned departments to carry out the assigned responsibilities promptly and in coordination, keeping in mind the religious sanctity, cultural significance, and long-term utility of the structures.

For the meeting, Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) Commissioner Manisha Khatri; NMC City Engineer Sanjay Agrawal; Public Works Department Executive Engineer Rahul K. Patil; Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation Executive Engineer Snehal Pagare; Public Works Department Deputy Engineer Avinash D. Devre; Public Works Department Assistant Engineer Amol Arun Korde; NMC Deputy Engineer Sameer Rakate; NMC Town Planning Department Deputy Engineer A. B. Raut; artist and sculptor Pramod Kambale; Purohit Sangh Nashik President Chandrashekhar Panchakshari; Ramanandacharya Dakshin Peeth Secretary Pravin B. Thakur; Ganga Godavari Purohit Sangh Vice President Dilip Shukla; Purohit Sangh Trimbakeshwar President Manoj N. Jete; Purohit Sangh Trimbakeshwar Secretary Shripad Akolkar; and Purohit Sangh Trimbakeshwar Treasurer Suyog S. Devkute were present.

