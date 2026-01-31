Navi Mumbai Cyber Alert: Vashi Police Foil ₹15 Lakh Amazon Delivery Scam Targeting Local Couple

Vashi police cyber team avert a ₹15 lakh fraud attempt by scammers posing as Amazon delivery executives | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Jan 31: Alert action by the Vashi police cyber team prevented a potential cyber fraud of Rs 15 lakh after fraudsters attempted to dupe a Vashi-based couple by posing as Amazon delivery executives. Timely technical intervention ensured that no money was lost, police said on Saturday.

Fake debit alert triggers complaint

The incident came to light on January 31 when Nisha Suvarna, a Vashi resident, received a message claiming that Rs 15 lakh had been debited from her bank account. Panicked, she, along with her husband Ravi Suvarna, immediately approached the Vashi police station.

A preliminary inquiry revealed that an unknown caller had contacted her regarding an alleged Amazon delivery and persuaded her to install an APK file on her mobile phone and enable screen sharing.

Modus operandi revealed

Police said the fraudsters had sent a fake debit message to create panic and trick the victim into entering her UPI PIN. Had the PIN been entered, it could have been captured through screen sharing, resulting in an actual transfer of Rs 15 lakh from her account. However, prompt reporting helped avert the loss.

Banks alerted, app removed

Cyber officer Waghmare conducted an immediate technical check and coordinated with HDFC Bank, SBI and ICICI Bank, confirming that no amount had been withdrawn from the victim’s accounts. The suspicious APK application was subsequently removed from her mobile phone.

Police issue advisory

“Because the complainant approached the police without delay, we were able to verify the bank transactions in time and prevent any financial loss. Citizens should never install APK files or screen-sharing apps on the instructions of unknown callers,” said Senior Police Inspector Shashikant Chandekar of Vashi police station.

Also Watch:

Read Also Navi Mumbai Cyber Police Arrest Habitual Fraudster Accused Of Cheating Retired Civil Engineer Of...

No case of monetary loss has been registered, and further technical analysis is underway to trace the callers, police added. The Vashi police have once again appealed to citizens not to click on suspicious links, avoid downloading apps outside the Play Store, and immediately contact cyber police in case of any suspected fraud.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/