 Navi Mumbai Traffic Update: Airoli Road Closed From Jama Masjid To Shriram Vidyalaya Until February 4 For Elevated Road Construction Work; Check Details
Vehicular traffic on the road from Jama Masjid in Sector 17 to Shriram Vidyalaya in Airoli will remain closed till February 4 due to elevated road construction. Navi Mumbai Traffic Police have issued alternate routes and urged commuters to cooperate.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 08:19 PM IST
article-image
Airoli road stretch from Jama Masjid to Shriram Vidyalaya remains closed till February 4 due to elevated road construction work | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, Jan 31: Vehicular traffic on the road from Jama Masjid in Sector 17 to Shriram Vidyalaya in Airoli will remain closed till February 4 due to elevated road design and construction work being undertaken by J. Kumar Infraprojects Ltd., Navi Mumbai traffic police said.

Closure ordered to prevent congestion

The closure has been ordered to prevent traffic congestion near Minatai Thackeray Road, Sector 4, Airoli, in front of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation garden and post office area, which falls under the Rabale traffic division. The decision was taken following a report submitted by the in-charge police officer of the Rabale traffic branch.

Diversions announced

As per the traffic notification, vehicles travelling from Patni Road towards Sector 3 are advised to turn right at Jama Masjid and proceed via the road in front of Datt Mandir in Sector 17.

Similarly, vehicles coming from the Bharat Bijlee area towards Shriram Vidyalaya, Sector 3, should turn left and use the Airoli Sector 5 road to reach their destinations.

Exemptions and appeal

The traffic restriction will apply to all categories of vehicles, except those belonging to J. Kumar Infraprojects Ltd., which are engaged in the construction work.

Confirming the diversion, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Navi Mumbai, Tirupati Kakade, said, “The temporary closure has been implemented to ensure smooth execution of the elevated road project and to avoid inconvenience caused by traffic congestion. Citizens are requested to cooperate with the traffic police and use the designated alternate routes during this period.”

