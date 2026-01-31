 Kharghar Marathon 2026: Traffic Restrictions Imposed In Parts Of Navi Mumbai On February 1; Check Alternate Routes And Diversions
Kharghar Marathon 2026: Traffic Restrictions Imposed In Parts Of Navi Mumbai On February 1; Check Alternate Routes And Diversions

Traffic restrictions will be enforced in parts of Kharghar on February 1 from 5 am to 10 am for a marathon organised by a social organisation. The Navi Mumbai Traffic Police have issued diversions and urged motorists to cooperate and use alternate routes.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 08:14 PM IST
article-image
Kharghar Marathon 2026 leads to traffic restrictions in parts of Navi Mumbai on February 1 | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, Jan 31: Traffic restrictions will be imposed in parts of Kharghar on February 1 from 5 am to 10 am, as a social organisation hosts a marathon covering multiple routes in the node, traffic police officials said.

Marathon routes and schedule

The marathon, organised by The Cause Travels Social Welfare Organization, Kharghar, will include 3 km, 5 km, 10 km and 21 km runs, with all races starting and ending at Kharghar Central Park.

To ensure the smooth conduct of the event and avoid congestion, the Navi Mumbai Traffic Department has issued a traffic regulation order for key roads along the marathon routes.

Road closures announced

As per the order, the left side of the roads along the marathon routes will remain completely closed to vehicular traffic, while the right side will be kept open for two-way movement during the specified hours.

Affected stretches include Central Park, Gram Vikas Bhavan Signal, Central Park Metro Station, Bharat Petroleum CNG Pump, Murbi Gaon Crematorium, Vinayaksheth Chowk, B.D. Somani International School Road, Papdichapada Police Chowky, Village Hotel Sector 35D, Taloja Jail, Owegaon Chowk, Tata Hospital, Gurudwara and Golf Course Cut.

Alternate routes suggested

The traffic police have suggested alternative routes for motorists. Vehicles travelling from Gram Vikas Bhavan Signal towards Amandut Railway Station Circle can use the right-side dual carriageway via Murbi Crematorium, while motorists heading towards Taloja are advised to use the route via Kharghar Toll Naka and Purusharth Petrol Pump.

Emergency services exempted

Police vehicles, fire brigade units, ambulances and other emergency service vehicles have been exempted from the restrictions.

Officials seek public cooperation

Confirming the arrangements, Tirupati Kakade, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Navi Mumbai, said, “These traffic regulations have been implemented to ensure the marathon is conducted safely and smoothly, while also minimising inconvenience to commuters. We appeal to citizens to follow the diversions and cooperate with the traffic police.”

The Kharghar Traffic Division will deploy additional personnel along the routes to manage traffic and guide motorists during the event.

