Run For A Cause – Kharghar Marathon 2026 To Raise Awareness On Organ Donation And Thalassemia

Navi Mumbai, Jan 29: The Cause Travellers Social Welfare Organisation, a registered NGO, is gearing up for its flagship event, the Run for a Cause – Kharghar Marathon 2026, to raise awareness about organ donation and thalassemia prevention.

Press meet details

A press meet will be held on Friday, January 31, 2026, at 4.00 pm at Bhartiya Vidya Bhawan, Plot No. 3A, Sector 30A, near CIDCO Exhibition Centre, Vashi.

Mission and marathon plans

The NGO’s mission is clear: to reduce India’s organ waiting list to zero and promote early prevention of thalassemia through public awareness, medical collaborations and community outreach.

The upcoming marathon, scheduled for February 1, 2026, at Central Park, Kharghar, expects over 2,500 participants across 21 km, 10 km, 5 km and 3 km categories. Beyond promoting a healthy lifestyle, the marathon serves as a platform to spread the life-saving message of organ donation.

Key highlights of the press meet

The press meet will showcase:

● The social impact of The Cause Travellers

● The vision and purpose behind the Kharghar Marathon 2026

● An appeal for public participation in supporting organ donation and thalassemia awareness

Bhal Shekhar Chilana, President of the organisation, stated that media support is crucial to inspire the community to take action and contribute to this life-saving cause.

