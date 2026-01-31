NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule Meets Ajit Pawar’s Mother In Baramati Amid Sunetra Pawar Deputy CM Appointment Preparations; Video

NCP (SP) Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (L) & Sunetra Pawar (R) | File Pic

Baramati: NCP (SP) Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule on Saturday met Ajit Pawar's mother at the late leader's Katewadi residence in Pune's Baramati area, the visit coming amid preparations in Mumbai for the appointment of Sunetra Pawar as Maharashtra's first woman deputy chief minister.

Sule met the deceased leader's mother Asha Pawar, fondly called 'Asha kaki'.

#WATCH | Baramati, Maharashtra: NCP SCP MP Supriya Sule met Asha Pawar, mother of Late Ajit Pawar, at her residence in Katewadi Village



She said, "Since the budget session is tomorrow, I am going to Delhi. I just met with Asha Kaki. I took her permission and asked if I should… pic.twitter.com/X0hy94qQlJ — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2026

Speaking to reporters after leaving the residence, Sule said, "I had come to meet Kaki. I will be leaving for Delhi from Pune for the Budget Session of Parliament."

When asked about Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar visiting Govindbaug, the Baramati residence of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, earlier in the day, Sule said he had gone there to meet his grandparents.

Incidentally, Sharad Pawar, addressing a press conference earlier, said he was not aware of Sunetra Pawar being sworn in as the state's Deputy CM. Parth Pawar had met the NCP (SP) supremo after this press conference.

Ajit Pawar and four others died in a plane crash near Baramati airport on January 28.

