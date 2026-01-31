 NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule Meets Ajit Pawar’s Mother In Baramati Amid Sunetra Pawar Deputy CM Appointment Preparations; Video
NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule met Ajit Pawar’s mother Asha Pawar at the family residence in Baramati amid preparations for Sunetra Pawar’s swearing-in as Maharashtra’s Deputy CM. Sule said she was leaving for Delhi for Parliament’s Budget Session. She also clarified that Parth Pawar met Sharad Pawar earlier only to visit his grandparents.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 06:13 PM IST
article-image
NCP (SP) Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (L) & Sunetra Pawar (R) | File Pic

Baramati: NCP (SP) Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule on Saturday met Ajit Pawar's mother at the late leader's Katewadi residence in Pune's Baramati area, the visit coming amid preparations in Mumbai for the appointment of Sunetra Pawar as Maharashtra's first woman deputy chief minister.

Sule met the deceased leader's mother Asha Pawar, fondly called 'Asha kaki'.

Speaking to reporters after leaving the residence, Sule said, "I had come to meet Kaki. I will be leaving for Delhi from Pune for the Budget Session of Parliament."

When asked about Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar visiting Govindbaug, the Baramati residence of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, earlier in the day, Sule said he had gone there to meet his grandparents.

'Aap Gu-Moot Chuno...': Mischief-Maker Uorfi Javed BLASTS Himanshu Arora For His 'Cocky' Attitude On Splitsvilla X6—VIDEO
'Aap Gu-Moot Chuno...': Mischief-Maker Uorfi Javed BLASTS Himanshu Arora For His 'Cocky' Attitude On Splitsvilla X6—VIDEO
Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 31, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Elite Saturday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 31, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Elite Saturday Weekly Draw
Mumbai University Announces New Date For Postponed January 28 Examinations; Timing And Venue Remain Unchanged
Mumbai University Announces New Date For Postponed January 28 Examinations; Timing And Venue Remain Unchanged
'Will Carry Forward Dreams Of Late Ajitdada': PM Modi Congratulates Sunetra Pawar On Becoming...
article-image

Incidentally, Sharad Pawar, addressing a press conference earlier, said he was not aware of Sunetra Pawar being sworn in as the state's Deputy CM. Parth Pawar had met the NCP (SP) supremo after this press conference.

Ajit Pawar and four others died in a plane crash near Baramati airport on January 28.

