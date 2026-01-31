'Will Carry Forward Dreams Of Late Ajitdada': PM Modi Congratulates Sunetra Pawar On Becoming Maharashtra’s 1st Woman Deputy CM

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, January 31, extended his congratulations to Sunetra Pawar on her historic appointment as Maharashtra’s first woman Deputy Chief Minister. In a tweet, the Prime Minister expressed confidence in her ability to serve the people of Maharashtra and carry forward the vision of her late husband, Ajit Pawar.

Taking to his official handle on X, the Prime Minister wrote, "Congratulations to Sunetra Pawar ji on beginning her tenure as the first woman Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. I am confident that she will work tirelessly for the welfare of the people of the state and will carry forward the dreams of the late Ajitdada Pawar."

Sunetra Pawar, 62, the wife of late NCP chief Ajit Pawar sworn in as Maharashtra's first woman deputy Chief Minister at a ceremony in Mumbai's Lok Bhavan. NCP leaders chanted 'Ajit dada amar rahe' as Sunetra Pawar took oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM.

Following her husband's death in an air crash in Baramati on January 28, the Nationalist Congress Party, a constituent of the Mahayuti government, elected her as the leader of its legislature wing.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a press conference in Baramati, Sharad Pawar had said that he had no information Sunetra swearing-in as Deputy CM. "Her party must have decided,” he had said.

He added that whatever he knew was based on media reports, mentioning that leaders such as Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare appeared to be taking the initiative in decision-making.

