 CREDAI-BANM Raigad To Host 9th Property Expo 2026 In Kamothe As Navi Mumbai–Raigad Sees Growth Surge
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiCREDAI-BANM Raigad To Host 9th Property Expo 2026 In Kamothe As Navi Mumbai–Raigad Sees Growth Surge

CREDAI-BANM Raigad To Host 9th Property Expo 2026 In Kamothe As Navi Mumbai–Raigad Sees Growth Surge

CREDAI-BANM Raigad Welfare Association announced its 9th Property Expo 2026, scheduled from February 6 to 9 at Kamothe near Khandeshwar station. The event is expected to attract over 1 lakh visitors amid rising demand driven by new infrastructure projects. Actress Shilpa Shetty will grace the occasion, organisers said, highlighting Navi Mumbai’s growth phase.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 06:22 PM IST
article-image
X @nobrokerage_com

Mumbai: The CREDAI-BANM Raigad Welfare Association has announced the 9th Property Expo 2026, scheduled from February 6 to 9 at Kamothe , Opposite Khandeshwar Railway Station.

Expected Footfall Rise

The Expo has consistently attracted over 50,000 visitors per edition, and with the region’s rapidly transforming infrastructure and heightened buyer interest, the Association is expecting this footfall to double in 2026, making it the largest property exhibition ever held in Navi Mumbai–Raigad.

The Expo aligns with the Government’s urban development vision for Navi Mumbai and Raigad, supporting planned growth, transit-oriented development, affordable housing, and infrastructure-led expansion.

FPJ Shorts
CREDAI-BANM Raigad To Host 9th Property Expo 2026 In Kamothe As Navi Mumbai–Raigad Sees Growth Surge
CREDAI-BANM Raigad To Host 9th Property Expo 2026 In Kamothe As Navi Mumbai–Raigad Sees Growth Surge
NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule Meets Ajit Pawar’s Mother In Baramati Amid Sunetra Pawar Deputy CM Appointment Preparations; Video
NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule Meets Ajit Pawar’s Mother In Baramati Amid Sunetra Pawar Deputy CM Appointment Preparations; Video
'Aap Gu-Moot Chuno...': Mischief-Maker Uorfi Javed BLASTS Himanshu Arora For His 'Cocky' Attitude On Splitsvilla X6—VIDEO
'Aap Gu-Moot Chuno...': Mischief-Maker Uorfi Javed BLASTS Himanshu Arora For His 'Cocky' Attitude On Splitsvilla X6—VIDEO
Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 31, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Elite Saturday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 31, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Elite Saturday Weekly Draw

Infrastructure Boost

With the Navi Mumbai International Airport operational, the Atal Setu (MTHL) drastically reducing travel time to South Mumbai, and the Metro network enhancing last-mile connectivity, Navi Mumbai has officially entered its golden growth phase. Actress Shilpa Shetty will grace the occasion.

Read Also
'Will Carry Forward Dreams Of Late Ajitdada': PM Modi Congratulates Sunetra Pawar On Becoming...
article-image

Jeetu Jagwani, President, CREDAI-BANM Raigad, said: “Navi Mumbai and Raigad are witnessing a once-in-a-generation transformation. This Expo is not just about property sales; it is about showcasing the true maturity of this market."

Harnish Karia, Convener, added: “We have curated this Expo to ensure transparency, choice, and value for every homebuyer. With over 70 developers and 300+ projects, buyers can compare, decide, and invest with confidence — all under one roof.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CREDAI-BANM Raigad To Host 9th Property Expo 2026 In Kamothe As Navi Mumbai–Raigad Sees Growth...
CREDAI-BANM Raigad To Host 9th Property Expo 2026 In Kamothe As Navi Mumbai–Raigad Sees Growth...
'Will Carry Forward Dreams Of Late Ajitdada': PM Modi Congratulates Sunetra Pawar On Becoming...
'Will Carry Forward Dreams Of Late Ajitdada': PM Modi Congratulates Sunetra Pawar On Becoming...
Ajit Pawar’s Widow Sunetra Swears In As Maharashtra’s Deputy CM, Becomes 1st Woman To Hold The...
Ajit Pawar’s Widow Sunetra Swears In As Maharashtra’s Deputy CM, Becomes 1st Woman To Hold The...
Mumbai Infra News: Orange Gate–Marine Drive Tunnel Clears Major Hurdle, Tunnelling To Begin Soon
Mumbai Infra News: Orange Gate–Marine Drive Tunnel Clears Major Hurdle, Tunnelling To Begin Soon
Jhanvi Kukreja Murder Verdict: Mumbai Court Convicts Shree Jogdhankar, Sentences Him To Life For...
Jhanvi Kukreja Murder Verdict: Mumbai Court Convicts Shree Jogdhankar, Sentences Him To Life For...