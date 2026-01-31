CREDAI-BANM Raigad To Host 9th Property Expo 2026 In Kamothe As Navi Mumbai–Raigad Sees Growth Surge

X @nobrokerage_com

Mumbai: The CREDAI-BANM Raigad Welfare Association has announced the 9th Property Expo 2026, scheduled from February 6 to 9 at Kamothe , Opposite Khandeshwar Railway Station.

Expected Footfall Rise

The Expo has consistently attracted over 50,000 visitors per edition, and with the region’s rapidly transforming infrastructure and heightened buyer interest, the Association is expecting this footfall to double in 2026, making it the largest property exhibition ever held in Navi Mumbai–Raigad.

The Expo aligns with the Government’s urban development vision for Navi Mumbai and Raigad, supporting planned growth, transit-oriented development, affordable housing, and infrastructure-led expansion.

Infrastructure Boost

With the Navi Mumbai International Airport operational, the Atal Setu (MTHL) drastically reducing travel time to South Mumbai, and the Metro network enhancing last-mile connectivity, Navi Mumbai has officially entered its golden growth phase. Actress Shilpa Shetty will grace the occasion.

Jeetu Jagwani, President, CREDAI-BANM Raigad, said: “Navi Mumbai and Raigad are witnessing a once-in-a-generation transformation. This Expo is not just about property sales; it is about showcasing the true maturity of this market."

Harnish Karia, Convener, added: “We have curated this Expo to ensure transparency, choice, and value for every homebuyer. With over 70 developers and 300+ projects, buyers can compare, decide, and invest with confidence — all under one roof.”

