 Ajit Pawar’s Widow Sunetra Swears In As Maharashtra’s Deputy CM, Becomes 1st Woman To Hold The Post
Ajit Pawar's Widow Sunetra Swears In As Maharashtra's Deputy CM, Becomes 1st Woman To Hold The Post

Ajit Pawar’s Widow Sunetra Swears In As Maharashtra’s Deputy CM, Becomes 1st Woman To Hold The Post

Sunetra Pawar took oath as Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday, becoming the state’s first woman to hold the post. She was elected NCP legislative party leader ahead of the ceremony. Sunetra succeeds her late husband Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash on January 28. She has two sons and is actively involved in politics, Rajya Sabha membership, and environmental initiatives.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 06:00 PM IST
Mumbai: Late NCP leader Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar, on Saturday, January 31, took oath as Maharashtra's Deputy CM at Mumbai's Lok Bhavan. With her swearing-in, she has become the first woman to become the Deputy Chief Minister of the state. NCP leaders chant 'Ajit dada amar rahe' as Sunetra Pawar took oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, State President of NCP, Sunil Tatkare and NCP MP Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, among other leaders, were present at Lok Bhavan for the swearing-in ceremony. Before heading to the Lok Bhavan, Sunetra Pawar paid respects at the late Deputy CM Ajit Dada Pawar’s portrait.

Sunetra Swears In As Maharashtra’s Deputy CM

Earlier in the day, Pawar was elected as the party’s legislative leader. After Ajit Pawar's death, a section of NCP leaders had demanded that she be given the post held by her late husband in the Devendra Fadnavis-led cabinet.

Sunetra Ajit Pawar Education Qualification: All You Need To Know About The NCP Rajya Sabha MP
All You Need To Know About Sunetra Pawar

Born on October 18, 1963, Pawar is an Indian politician from Maharashtra and comes from the influential Pawar political family.

Speaking of her educational qualifications, she completed her Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) degree in April 1983 from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, S.B. Arts & Commerce College, Aurangabad.

'Must Have Been BJP Pressure': Sena UBT Leaders Question Sunetra Pawar’s Swearing-In As...
According to her official website, in 2010, Pawar founded the Environmental Forum of India (EFOI), an NGO dedicated to raising environmental awareness and fostering eco-conscious communities.

According to her affidavit, her declared total income for the financial year 2022-23 was Rs 4,22,21,010.

Until the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Sunetra Pawar had kept a low profile. In the Lok Sabha polls that year, she stood from Baramati as the candidate of her husband's party, but was defeated by her sister-in-law and incumbent NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule. Sunetra Pawar was subsequently elected to the Rajya Sabha.

Sunetra Pawar and Ajit Pawar have two sons, Jay Pawar and Parth Pawar, who are actively involved in business and politics.

Sunil Tatkare dismisses claims of NCP-NCP SP merger talks

While speaking to the media, NCP leader Sunil Tatkare said, "We will take Ajit dada's ashes across the state. We saw a video where a meeting is being held. The meeting took place over tea during an agricultural exhibition. Following the meeting, Ajit Dada stated at a press conference that discussions were held regarding local body elections."

Ajit Pawar's Demise

Ajit Pawar died in the Baramati plane crash on January 28. The incident happened when the jet carrying NCP leader Pawar and others was descending in Pune's Baramati region.

