 Maha Dy CM Sunetra Pawar Allocated 3 Portfolios In State Cabinet; CM Fadnavis Keeps Ajit Pawar's Finance Dept
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaha Dy CM Sunetra Pawar Allocated 3 Portfolios In State Cabinet; CM Fadnavis Keeps Ajit Pawar's Finance Dept

Maha Dy CM Sunetra Pawar Allocated 3 Portfolios In State Cabinet; CM Fadnavis Keeps Ajit Pawar's Finance Dept

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar was assigned the Excise duty, Sports and Youth Welfare, and Minorities Development & Aukaf departments on Saturday. Governor Acharya Devvrat announced the allocation after her recent swearing-in.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 08:04 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on Saturday, January 31, assigned the Maharashtra Excise duty, Sports and Youth Welfare, and Minorities Development & Aukaf departments, Governor Acharya Devvrat said. Sunetra Pawar, wife of the late Ajit Pawar, took oath as Deputy Chief Minister following her husband's death in the Baramati plane crash.

According to the news agency ANI report, the portfolio of Finance, which was previously held by the late Ajit Pawar, has been given to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The announcement just came hours after she was sworn in as Maharashtra's first woman deputy Chief Minister. Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath.

Read Also
Parth Pawar To Enter Rajya Sabha After Sunetra Pawar Vacates Seat To Become Deputy CM?
article-image

Earlier in the day, Pawar was elected as the party’s legislative leader. After Ajit Pawar's death, a section of NCP leaders had demanded that she be given the post held by her late husband in the Devendra Fadnavis-led cabinet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his best wishes to Sunetra Pawar and expressed confidence that she would for the welfare of the people of the state and fulfil the vision of the late Ajitdada Pawar. Union minister Nitin Gadkari also praised Pawar for taking on the responsibility of the post in the most difficult circumstances, keeping in mind the interests of the state.

FPJ Shorts
Kalyan Crime: Father-Son Duo Arrested For Stealing Jewellery, Mobiles From Mail And Local Trains; Valuables Worth ₹7.15 Lakh Recovered
Kalyan Crime: Father-Son Duo Arrested For Stealing Jewellery, Mobiles From Mail And Local Trains; Valuables Worth ₹7.15 Lakh Recovered
Producer-Director Of Film ‘Godaan’ Meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Trailer Launched
Producer-Director Of Film ‘Godaan’ Meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Trailer Launched
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 31, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Lucky Sambad Night Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 31, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Lucky Sambad Night Saturday Weekly Draw
UP: 3.57 Lakh Rooftop Solar Systems Installed Under CM Yogi Adityanath Govt
UP: 3.57 Lakh Rooftop Solar Systems Installed Under CM Yogi Adityanath Govt

Following her husband's death in an air crash in Baramati on January 28, the Nationalist Congress Party, a constituent of the Mahayuti government, elected her as the leader of its legislature wing.

Ajit Pawar died in the Baramati plane crash on January 28. The incident happened when the jet carrying NCP leader Pawar and four others was descending in Pune's Baramati region.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kalyan Crime: Father-Son Duo Arrested For Stealing Jewellery, Mobiles From Mail And Local Trains;...
Kalyan Crime: Father-Son Duo Arrested For Stealing Jewellery, Mobiles From Mail And Local Trains;...
Kalyan-Dombivli Science Exhibition Draws Over 25,000 Students, Showcases 80 Innovative Projects
Kalyan-Dombivli Science Exhibition Draws Over 25,000 Students, Showcases 80 Innovative Projects
Mumbai News: Three Men Injured After Falling From CSMT-Bound Local Train Between Sion And Matunga
Mumbai News: Three Men Injured After Falling From CSMT-Bound Local Train Between Sion And Matunga
Marathi Ekikaran Samiti Protests BJP’s Appointment Of Non-Marathi Mayor In Mira-Bhayandar...
Marathi Ekikaran Samiti Protests BJP’s Appointment Of Non-Marathi Mayor In Mira-Bhayandar...
Thane Tragedy: 28-Year-Old Woman Dies After Falling While Boarding Overcrowded Local Train At...
Thane Tragedy: 28-Year-Old Woman Dies After Falling While Boarding Overcrowded Local Train At...