 Kalyan Crime: Father-Son Duo Arrested For Stealing Jewellery, Mobiles From Mail And Local Trains; Valuables Worth ₹7.15 Lakh Recovered
The Kalyan GRP Crime Branch arrested a father-son duo from Kolkata for stealing jewellery and mobile phones from passengers on crowded trains. Police recovered gold jewellery and 18 mobile phones worth over ₹7.15 lakh, with further investigations underway.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 08:02 PM IST
article-image
Kalyan GRP arrest a father-son duo involved in train thefts and recover stolen valuables worth ₹7.15 lakh | File Photo

Kalyan, Jan 31: In a major breakthrough, the Crime Branch of the Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a father-son duo involved in stealing jewellery and mobile phones from unsuspecting passengers travelling in crowded mail and local trains. The police have recovered stolen valuables worth over ₹7.15 lakh, including gold jewellery and 18 expensive mobile phones.

Accused identified

The accused have been identified as Dilip Ramavatar Sahu (52) and his son, Shyam Dilip Sahu (24), both natives of Kolkata, West Bengal. According to the police, the duo had been actively targeting passengers during peak rush hours at railway stations and inside trains.

Complaint led to probe

Senior Police Inspector Pandhri Kande of Kalyan GRP said the case came to light after a passenger reported the theft of a gold chain and mobile phone from his bag at Platform No. 6 of Kalyan railway station on January 16, 2026, around 7 pm. Following the complaint, the case was handed over to the Crime Branch for investigation.

CCTV trail and arrest

Using CCTV footage from the station premises, the Crime Branch team identified the suspects and laid a trap during peak crowd hours at Kalyan station. The duo was apprehended while attempting to carry out another theft. During interrogation, both accused confessed to their involvement in multiple theft cases.

Also Watch:

Stolen valuables recovered

Based on their disclosure, the police recovered a 20-gram gold chain and 18 high-end mobile phones, collectively valued at ₹7,15,445. Further investigations are underway to ascertain their involvement in similar offences across other railway stations.

