 Mumbai Obesity Alarm: Nearly 60 Per Cent Residents Say Multiple People In Close Circles Are Obese, Survey Reveals
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Obesity Alarm: Nearly 60 Per Cent Residents Say Multiple People In Close Circles Are Obese, Survey Reveals

Mumbai Obesity Alarm: Nearly 60 Per Cent Residents Say Multiple People In Close Circles Are Obese, Survey Reveals

A LocalCircles survey shows nearly 60% of Mumbai residents have more than one obese person in their close circles, highlighting a growing public health concern. The findings link obesity strongly to lifestyle diseases and unhealthy diets, underscoring the need for preventive action.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 08:07 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai obesity concern deepens as a survey reveals nearly 60% residents report multiple obese individuals in their close circles | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 31: A worrying picture has emerged regarding obesity in the city, with nearly 60% of residents reporting that more than one person among their close contacts is obese. The findings come from a national-level survey conducted by LocalCircles, a community-based social network and citizen engagement platform, which also covered Mumbai.

Survey participation and findings

The survey saw participation from around 50,000 people nationwide, including 12,000 respondents from Mumbai. The data indicate that obesity continues to be a serious public health challenge, though awareness about its causes is gradually increasing.

Call for lifestyle-focused solutions

FPJ Shorts
Kerala Minister Saji Cherian Criticises 'The Kerala Story 2' Teaser, Warns Against Communal Polarisation
Kerala Minister Saji Cherian Criticises 'The Kerala Story 2' Teaser, Warns Against Communal Polarisation
Union Budget 2026 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Break 75-Year-Old Tradition
Union Budget 2026 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Break 75-Year-Old Tradition
Navi Mumbai Cyber Alert: Vashi Police Foil ₹15 Lakh Amazon Delivery Scam Targeting Local Couple
Navi Mumbai Cyber Alert: Vashi Police Foil ₹15 Lakh Amazon Delivery Scam Targeting Local Couple
Suryakumar Yadav Hugs Ishan Kishan To Celebrate His Sensational Ton In Heartfelt Moment During IND Vs NZ 5th T20I
Suryakumar Yadav Hugs Ishan Kishan To Celebrate His Sensational Ton In Heartfelt Moment During IND Vs NZ 5th T20I

According to LocalCircles founder Sachin Taparia, the findings show that India’s obesity crisis cannot be addressed through excessive dependence on weight-loss drugs alone. He stressed the need for schools, colleges, workplaces and communities to actively promote daily physical activity, balanced diets, reduced consumption of ultra-processed foods, and healthier lifestyles to prevent obesity and related diseases. Citizens also expect Budget 2026 to offer tax relief on products and services that support healthy living.

Extent of obesity among close contacts

As per the survey, 28% of respondents said that one to three people among their close contacts—family members, relatives, friends or neighbours—are obese, while 18% reported having four to six such individuals. Over 14% said their social network includes seven or more obese people. However, 38% of respondents said none of their close contacts are obese.

Link with lifestyle diseases

The survey further revealed that obesity is rarely an isolated condition. About 27% of respondents said all obese individuals among their close contacts also suffer from lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure or high cholesterol, while 34% said most of them have these ailments, highlighting a strong link between obesity and lifestyle-related disorders.

Also Watch:

Read Also
OSSI Survey Warns: Insurance Delays And High Costs Worsen India’s Growing Obesity Crisis
article-image

Perceived causes of obesity

On the causes of obesity, 57% of respondents cited fatty and ultra-processed diets as the primary reason, followed by lack of exercise (39%) and sedentary work lifestyles (37%). Meanwhile, 27% acknowledged that medical factors may also contribute in some cases.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai Cyber Alert: Vashi Police Foil ₹15 Lakh Amazon Delivery Scam Targeting Local Couple
Navi Mumbai Cyber Alert: Vashi Police Foil ₹15 Lakh Amazon Delivery Scam Targeting Local Couple
Mumbai Coastal Road Promenade Gets 6 Solar-Powered Bio-Toilets With ₹5 Pay-And-Use Facility
Mumbai Coastal Road Promenade Gets 6 Solar-Powered Bio-Toilets With ₹5 Pay-And-Use Facility
Mumbai Open WTA 125K Qualifier: Ankita Raina Delivers commanding performance On Day 1
Mumbai Open WTA 125K Qualifier: Ankita Raina Delivers commanding performance On Day 1
Ulhasnagar Political Power Consolidates Around Kalani Family As Ashwini Nikam Files Sole Nomination...
Ulhasnagar Political Power Consolidates Around Kalani Family As Ashwini Nikam Files Sole Nomination...
Navi Mumbai Traffic Update: Airoli Road Closed From Jama Masjid To Shriram Vidyalaya Until February...
Navi Mumbai Traffic Update: Airoli Road Closed From Jama Masjid To Shriram Vidyalaya Until February...