Mumbai Obesity Alarm: Nearly 60 Per Cent Residents Say Multiple People In Close Circles Are Obese, Survey Reveals

Mumbai, Jan 31: A worrying picture has emerged regarding obesity in the city, with nearly 60% of residents reporting that more than one person among their close contacts is obese. The findings come from a national-level survey conducted by LocalCircles, a community-based social network and citizen engagement platform, which also covered Mumbai.

Survey participation and findings

The survey saw participation from around 50,000 people nationwide, including 12,000 respondents from Mumbai. The data indicate that obesity continues to be a serious public health challenge, though awareness about its causes is gradually increasing.

Call for lifestyle-focused solutions

According to LocalCircles founder Sachin Taparia, the findings show that India’s obesity crisis cannot be addressed through excessive dependence on weight-loss drugs alone. He stressed the need for schools, colleges, workplaces and communities to actively promote daily physical activity, balanced diets, reduced consumption of ultra-processed foods, and healthier lifestyles to prevent obesity and related diseases. Citizens also expect Budget 2026 to offer tax relief on products and services that support healthy living.

Extent of obesity among close contacts

As per the survey, 28% of respondents said that one to three people among their close contacts—family members, relatives, friends or neighbours—are obese, while 18% reported having four to six such individuals. Over 14% said their social network includes seven or more obese people. However, 38% of respondents said none of their close contacts are obese.

Link with lifestyle diseases

The survey further revealed that obesity is rarely an isolated condition. About 27% of respondents said all obese individuals among their close contacts also suffer from lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure or high cholesterol, while 34% said most of them have these ailments, highlighting a strong link between obesity and lifestyle-related disorders.

Perceived causes of obesity

On the causes of obesity, 57% of respondents cited fatty and ultra-processed diets as the primary reason, followed by lack of exercise (39%) and sedentary work lifestyles (37%). Meanwhile, 27% acknowledged that medical factors may also contribute in some cases.

