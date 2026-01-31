Book Lovers Assemble Here! Mumbai's This Place Holds India’s First Fiction Bookstore Café

Fictionary Café In Mumbai |

Mumbai, a metropolitan city, is known for its culture, traditions, food, and more. The financial capital of India (Mumbai) also holds heritage sites and is known for its architecture. From hidden gems to fancy bars and cafés, the city holds much more. Talking about cafés, Mumbai is indeed a place to explore excellent cafés in terms of themes, architecture, ambience, and, of course, views of the surroundings. Mumbai's Bandra is one of the favourite places for Mumbaikars for cafés. But did you know that Bandra holds India's first fiction book cafe named Fictionary? If that's caught your attention, then keep on reading to find out more about it.

About Fictionary café

If you love reading fiction books, including fantasy novels, romantic or crime-thriller mystery novels, while sipping coffee, then this cage really deserves your attention. The bookstore café is called Fictionary café because the café holds a wide variety of fiction novels. The café is located in the quiet atmosphere of Bandra and spreads across 1,100 square feet. It is India's first fiction bookstore café that offers a selection of fiction books from across the world to ensure that every reader has something to read. The concept of Fictionary was introduced by Anup Nair.

Fictionary café | Instagram

A café with the ambience of a library

The library-cum-cafe was opened in Bandra in 2024. The café offers a space where imagination thrives and offers a variety of novels to contemporary bestsellers, catering to fans of romance, mystery, science fiction, and more. In the crime, thriller, and mystery genres, the café provides novels like a series of Sherlock Holmes, Agatha Christie, The Devotion of Suspect X, Haruki Murakami's book, and many more. They also organise book clubs, readings, and launches, creating an ideal spot for anyone who enjoys immersing themselves in a captivating book, carefree

Fictionary café | FPJ/ Sunanda Singh

A place for fantasy and comic lovers: DC & Marvel fans assemble here

If you are someone who loves reading fantasy novels and especially graphic novels, including Doomsday Clock, Iron Flame, Cassandra Clare, Sword Cather, Sarah Mars' novels, Keeper Lost Cities series, then you can find all of them with hard and attractive covers. The bookstore café also has something for superhero fans from both worlds (DC & Marvel). If you want to read something like this, then you can read Batman's various comics, Superman comics, and Superman Batman. You can also read Teen Titans, Final Crisis Omnibus, Transformers, Infinite Crisis, Brightest Day, and much more.

Fictionary café | FPJ/ Sunanda Singh

Don't miss the café

The café inside the bookstore offers delicious coffees, matcha drinks, and refreshing teas. They also offer bakery-related items, including cookies and cupcakes. Here you can also try croissants, cakes, sourdough pizzas, toasts, eggs, and more healthy breakfast options. The bookstore only closes on Monday, and it is situated at Gharaonda, Ground Floor, National College Lane, Bandra West.