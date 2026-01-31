Sonam Kapoor Flaunts Pregnancy Glow In Luxe Black Velvet Gown- Pictures Inside

By: Rutunjay Dole | January 31, 2026
Sonam Kapoor's radiant look as she embraces her second pregnancy in a luxe black velvet gown has become sensation on the Internet.
She was spotted wearing the outfit at a special event hosted by luxury beauty brand Lancôme.
At the event, Sonam was announced as Lancôme’s first-ever Indian ambassador. She described the association as a “full circle moment,” marking a major career milestone.
The actress opted for an off-shoulder silhouette, highlighting understated maternity glamour.
Her fitted velvet dress elegantly highlighted her baby bump, blending comfort with couture.
The monochrome black look kept the focus on clean lines and timeless elegance.
Sonam’s glow and poise reflect her confidence with minimal styling and soft makeup.