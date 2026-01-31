 Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni Stuns In Saree Gown By Tarun Tahiliani Worth ₹99K
Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni Stuns In Saree Gown By Tarun Tahiliani Worth ₹99K

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, turned heads at a jewellery exhibition launch with her confident public appearance. The 13-year-old wore a grey saree gown by Tarun Tahiliani worth ₹99,900, blending traditional drape with modern couture. Videos of her graceful ramp walk and entry with Namrata have gone viral, earning praise for her poise and elegance.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 03:23 PM IST
article-image
Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni Stuns In Saree Gown By Tarun Tahiliani Worth ₹99K | Instagram @artistrybuzz_

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, is once again grabbing attention, this time for her poised public appearance and elegant fashion choice. The 13-year-old was recently spotted at a jewellery exhibition launch, where she unveiled a new collection and impressed everyone with her confident presence.

For the occasion, Sitara opted for a dazzling grey saree gown by ace designer Tarun Tahiliani. As per the designer’s official website, the intricately crafted ensemble is priced at ₹99,900. The outfit featured exquisite grey embroidery adorned with sequins and stones, elevating its luxe appeal. Designed as a modern corset-draped concept saree gown, the silhouette seamlessly blended traditional Indian draping with contemporary couture aesthetics.

WATCH VIDEO:

Several videos from the event have since gone viral on social media. In one standout moment, Sitara was seen making a graceful entry alongside her mother, former Miss India and actor Namrata Shirodkar. The mother-daughter duo turned heads as they walked in together, radiating elegance and confidence in their respective saree looks.

Another clip that caught netizens’ attention showed Sitara confidently walking the ramp, owning the spotlight with ease well beyond her years. Social media users were quick to praise her composure, poise, and fashion sense, with many admiring how effortlessly she carried such a sophisticated ensemble at a young age. Comparisons were also drawn between Sitara and Namrata, with fans noting that style and grace clearly run in the family.

In 2023, Sitara Ghattamaneni became the face of PMJ Jewels and was featured on the Times Square billboard, a first for any star kid. Sitara donated her ₹1 crore brand fee to charity and also helped a student by gifting a laptop and stethoscope.

