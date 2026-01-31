Lalita Jayanti 2026: Everything You Need To Know About Significance, Rituals & More About The Reincarnation Of The Goddess Shakti

Lalita Jayanti | FPJ

Lalita Jayanti is celebrated annually on the full moon day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Magh. Goddess Shakti is regarded as the reincarnation of Parvati, and Lalita Jayanti commemorates the incarnation of Mata Lalita. The Goddess is also known as Tripura Sundari and holds a central place in the Shaktism tradition.

Other names for the Goddess include Shodashi, Kamakshi, and Rajarajeshvari. She is considered one of the 51 Shakti Peethas. Lalita Saptami and Lalita Jayanti are the auspicious festivals dedicated to Goddess Lalita.

Lalita Jayanti | Pinterest

About Lalita Jayanti

According to the Vaishnava tradition, Goddess Lalita is regarded as one of Radha Rani's most beloved Gopis and her closest friend. She is the oldest among them and is said to have arrived on Earth 14 years, eight months, and twenty days before Radha Rani's birth. Hindu scriptures describe Maa Lalita as having four arms and three eyes.

It is believed that devotees can attain salvation by worshipping the goddess on the day of Magh Purnima. Furthermore, it is said that by worshiping the form of Goddess Parvati, a person can achieve all kinds of siddhis (spiritual powers).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Lalita Jayanti 2026: Date and muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious day will be observed on Sunday, February 1, 2026.

Purnima Tithi Begins - 05:52 AM on Feb 01, 2026

Purnima Tithi Ends - 03:38 AM on Feb 02, 2026

Shodashi Jayanti on Sunday, February 1, 2026

Lalita Jayanti significance

Lalita Devi is associated with 68 tirthas, or holy places, that help liberate people from six types of killings, known as hatyas. These include: - Go-hatya: killing cows - Krimi-hatya: consuming worms and insects - Svana-hatya: eating dogs - Brahma-hatya: harming brahmins - Atma-hatya: suicide.

Read Also Ganesh Jayanti Celebrated With Devotion Across Navi Mumbai

How to celebrate Lalita Jayanti?

The day is celebrated by waking up before sunrise and taking a bath in the holy river. Devotees should wear clean, new white clothes on this day. Devotees worship the goddess by lighting a diya and offering coconut, turmeric, rice, sandalwood paste, milk, and flowers to Lalita Devi. It is believed that chanting the Tripura Sundari mantra on this auspicious day fulfills all the desires of the devotees.