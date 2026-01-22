Ganesh Jayanti Celebrated With Devotion Across Navi Mumbai

Dusara Kumbharwada Sarvajanik Maghi Ganesh |

Ganesh Jayanti will be observed with devotion and enthusiasm across Navi Mumbai, with temples in various parts of the city making elaborate arrangements for devotees. Long queues were seen across Ganesh temples on Thursday as thousands of devotees arrive for darshan.

Shiravane–Juinagar Celebrations

The Shiravane–Juinagar Ganesh Temple, one of the most prominent Ganesh shrines in Navi Mumbai and popularly known as Ganoba’s Temple, has organised a series of religious programmes to mark the occasion. The events are being held under the auspices of the Ganesh Temple Charitable Trust, Shiravane.

Tradition At Bhangaleshwar, Kopri

Ganesh Jayanti celebrations are also being held at the Bhangaleshwar Shri Ganesh Temple and at Kopri village, where the festival has been celebrated continuously for the past 35 years.

Residents Organise Festivities

The celebrations are being organised collectively by local residents, with various religious rituals scheduled throughout the day. Citizens from surrounding areas are expected to visit the temple in large numbers.

Ranatla Ganpati Jatra

Meanwhile, the ancient Ganesh temple in the Turbhe MIDC area, popularly known as “Ranatla Ganpati,” too hosted Ganesh Jayanti celebrations along with a traditional jatra. Devotees from Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, Thane, and Panvel are expected to attend. The temple trust has also arranged a community feast (maha prasad) for devotees.

Also Watch:

Karave Village Festivities

In Karave village, the Shri Ganesh Temple has also been specially decorated for Ganesh Jayanti, with religious programmes planned as part of the celebrations.

Festive Spirit Prevails

With special decorations, religious rituals, and large-scale arrangements across multiple temples, Navi Mumbai is set to witness a festive and devotional atmosphere as citizens come together to celebrate Ganesh Jayanti.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/