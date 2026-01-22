 Ganesh Jayanti Celebrated With Devotion Across Navi Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiGanesh Jayanti Celebrated With Devotion Across Navi Mumbai

Ganesh Jayanti Celebrated With Devotion Across Navi Mumbai

Ganesh Jayanti is being celebrated with devotion across Navi Mumbai as temples witness long queues of devotees. Major shrines including Shiravane–Juinagar, Bhangaleshwar, Kopri, Turbhe MIDC and Karave have organised special rituals, jatras and community feasts, creating a festive and spiritual atmosphere across the city.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 06:25 PM IST
article-image
Dusara Kumbharwada Sarvajanik Maghi Ganesh |

Ganesh Jayanti will be observed with devotion and enthusiasm across Navi Mumbai, with temples in various parts of the city making elaborate arrangements for devotees. Long queues were seen across Ganesh temples on Thursday as thousands of devotees arrive for darshan.

Shiravane–Juinagar Celebrations
The Shiravane–Juinagar Ganesh Temple, one of the most prominent Ganesh shrines in Navi Mumbai and popularly known as Ganoba’s Temple, has organised a series of religious programmes to mark the occasion. The events are being held under the auspices of the Ganesh Temple Charitable Trust, Shiravane.

Tradition At Bhangaleshwar, Kopri
Ganesh Jayanti celebrations are also being held at the Bhangaleshwar Shri Ganesh Temple and at Kopri village, where the festival has been celebrated continuously for the past 35 years.

Residents Organise Festivities
The celebrations are being organised collectively by local residents, with various religious rituals scheduled throughout the day. Citizens from surrounding areas are expected to visit the temple in large numbers.

FPJ Shorts
VCCCI Annual Vintage Car Fiesta 2026 Presented By JK Tyre - A Centenary Tribute To 100 Years Of The Rolls-Royce Phantom
VCCCI Annual Vintage Car Fiesta 2026 Presented By JK Tyre - A Centenary Tribute To 100 Years Of The Rolls-Royce Phantom
'Air Shows Are Free For All': Indian Air Force Issues Clarification Amid Entry Fee Controversy
'Air Shows Are Free For All': Indian Air Force Issues Clarification Amid Entry Fee Controversy
Rimi Sen's Unbelievable Transformation, '1.5 Kg Plastic,' Say Fans Who Can't Recognise Her; Actress Lists Down Treatments She Underwent
Rimi Sen's Unbelievable Transformation, '1.5 Kg Plastic,' Say Fans Who Can't Recognise Her; Actress Lists Down Treatments She Underwent
Union Budget 2026: NAREDCO Seeks Industry Status For Real Estate, Higher Home Loan Interest Deduction
Union Budget 2026: NAREDCO Seeks Industry Status For Real Estate, Higher Home Loan Interest Deduction

Ranatla Ganpati Jatra
Meanwhile, the ancient Ganesh temple in the Turbhe MIDC area, popularly known as “Ranatla Ganpati,” too hosted Ganesh Jayanti celebrations along with a traditional jatra. Devotees from Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, Thane, and Panvel are expected to attend. The temple trust has also arranged a community feast (maha prasad) for devotees.

Read Also
Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple Gears Up For Grand Rath Shobhayatra On Maghi Ganesh Jayanti 2026;...
article-image

Also Watch:

Karave Village Festivities
In Karave village, the Shri Ganesh Temple has also been specially decorated for Ganesh Jayanti, with religious programmes planned as part of the celebrations.

Festive Spirit Prevails
With special decorations, religious rituals, and large-scale arrangements across multiple temples, Navi Mumbai is set to witness a festive and devotional atmosphere as citizens come together to celebrate Ganesh Jayanti.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VCCCI Annual Vintage Car Fiesta 2026 Presented By JK Tyre - A Centenary Tribute To 100 Years Of The...
VCCCI Annual Vintage Car Fiesta 2026 Presented By JK Tyre - A Centenary Tribute To 100 Years Of The...
'Air Shows Are Free For All': Indian Air Force Issues Clarification Amid Entry Fee Controversy
'Air Shows Are Free For All': Indian Air Force Issues Clarification Amid Entry Fee Controversy
Mumbai News: Shanmukhananda Sabha To Honour Wounded Army Jawans On Republic Day
Mumbai News: Shanmukhananda Sabha To Honour Wounded Army Jawans On Republic Day
Navi Mumbai News: New Voter Registration Drive Held Successfully In Chirner Village
Navi Mumbai News: New Voter Registration Drive Held Successfully In Chirner Village
Ganesh Jayanti Celebrated With Devotion Across Navi Mumbai
Ganesh Jayanti Celebrated With Devotion Across Navi Mumbai