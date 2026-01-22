Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple Gears Up For Grand Rath Shobhayatra On Maghi Ganesh Jayanti 2026; Timings, Route & Key Details | YouTube @SanskarTV

Mumbai’s iconic Shree Siddhivinayak Mandir in Prabhadevi is all set to witness a massive number of devotees as it gears up for its grand Rath Shobhayatra today on the occasion of Maghi Ganesh Jayanti 2026. The annual chariot procession marks the beginning of the five-day-long Maghi Ganesh Jayanti celebrations and is expected to draw thousands of devotees from across the city.

Grand Rath Shobhayatra

The much-awaited Rath Shobhayatra is scheduled to commence at 3 pm from the Siddhivinayak Temple premises. A beautifully decorated ceremonial chariot carrying a replica idol of Lord Ganesha will be taken through prominent areas of Dadar and Prabhadevi, allowing devotees to seek blessings along the route.

Visuals from last year's Shobhayatra by @SanskarTV:

According to temple authorities, the procession will pass through S.K. Bole Marg, Agar Bazar, Gokhale Road, Portuguese Church, Dadar Police Station Road, Jakhadevi Mandir Chowk, Sayani Marg, Shankar Ghanekar Marg, Appasaheb Marathe Marg, Prabhadevi Mandir, and Veer Savarkar Marg before returning to the temple.

Highlights at the Rath Shobhayatra:

Adding to the festive spirit, the Rath Shobhayatra will showcase vibrant Maharashtrian folk traditions. Performances such as Lezhim, Tarpa, Bangar, Gawli, and Adivasi dances will unfold along the route, while as many as 14 dhol-tasha troupes will energise the atmosphere with powerful rhythmic beats, turning the streets into a cultural spectacle.

To manage the anticipated crowd, Mumbai Police and civic authorities have made extensive arrangements. Additional police personnel have been deployed, barricades installed at key points, and traffic and crowd-management measures implemented to ensure the safety and smooth movement of devotees during the procession.

About Shree Siddhivinayak Temple:

Located in Prabhadevi, the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Mandir is one of Mumbai’s most revered temples and a major spiritual landmark. Dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the temple is known for fulfilling devotees’ wishes and attracts celebrities, politicians, and common devotees alike.

Built in 1801, the temple houses a unique black stone idol of Lord Ganesha with a trunk tilted to the right, making it especially significant in Hindu belief. During festivals like Maghi Ganesh Jayanti and Ganesh Chaturthi, the temple becomes one of the most visited places.