 Wockhardt Hospitals Mira Road Conducts Month-Long Road Safety Campaign With Kashimira Police During January Drive
As part of Road Safety Month, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road conducted a month-long awareness campaign with Kashimira Traffic Police across Mira Road and Kashimira areas. Around 250 helmets were distributed to two-wheeler riders while commuters were educated on traffic discipline and safe driving habits.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 06:27 PM IST
As part of Road Safety Month observed from January 1 to 31, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road organised a month-long road safety awareness campaign in collaboration with the Kashimira Traffic Police. |

Mira-Bhayandar: As part of Road Safety Month observed from January 1 to 31, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road organised a month-long road safety awareness campaign in collaboration with the Kashimira Traffic Police. The initiative was carried out under the hospital’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme with the objective of promoting traffic discipline and safer road practices among commuters.

Helmet Distribution Drive

During the campaign, 250 helmets were distributed to two-wheeler riders at key traffic junctions across the Mira Road and Kashimira areas. In addition to helmet distribution, commuters were educated on the importance of wearing protective gear, adhering to traffic rules and understanding the long-term health consequences of road accidents.

Doctors and staff from Wockhardt Hospitals actively interacted with bikers and pedestrians, sharing insights drawn from emergency and trauma care experiences. The sessions highlighted how neglecting basic safety measures often results in serious head injuries and, in many cases, preventable loss of life.

Police Support

The initiative received active support from the Kashimira Traffic Police. Assistant Commissioner of Police Satish Shivarkar and Inspector of Police Sagar Ingole played an important role in facilitating the campaign, helping ensure smooth execution and wider community outreach.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sushil Kumar, Centre Head, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, said that road safety is a vital aspect of preventive healthcare. He emphasised that simple measures such as wearing helmets and following traffic rules can significantly reduce fatalities and serious injuries.

The road safety drive underscores Wockhardt Hospitals’ ongoing commitment to community welfare through awareness, prevention and collaboration with civic authorities. The hospital continues to focus on promoting safer and healthier lifestyles beyond its clinical services.

