'Ram Krishna Hari’: Supriya Sule Reacts To Sunetra Pawar Taking Oath As Maharashtra Deputy CM

NCP (SP) Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (L) & Sunetra Pawar (R) | File Pic

Baramati: NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule on Saturday reacted to late Ajit Pawar’s wife, Sunetra Pawar, taking the oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. Speaking to reporters in Baramati after meeting Ajit Pawar’s mother, Asha Pawar, she said ‘Ram Krishna Hari’ when asked about her sister-in-law’s oath ceremony.

"Since the budget session is tomorrow, I am going to Delhi. I just met with Asha Kaki. I took her permission and asked if I should go to Delhi for the budget session. She said yes, it’s the country’s budget, and you should go there. I am the NCP’s floor leader, so my presence there is necessary,’ she said."

Sule will attend the Union Budget 2026–27, which will be presented in Parliament on February 1. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present a record ninth consecutive Union Budget on the same day.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Sunetra Pawar on her historic appointment as Maharashtra’s first woman Deputy Chief Minister. In a tweet, the Prime Minister expressed confidence in her ability to serve the people of Maharashtra and carry forward the vision of her husband.