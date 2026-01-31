 Union Budget 2026: Maharashtra's Elderly Rights Groups Urge Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Restore Rail Concessions, Slash GST & More
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiUnion Budget 2026: Maharashtra's Elderly Rights Groups Urge Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Restore Rail Concessions, Slash GST & More

Union Budget 2026: Maharashtra's Elderly Rights Groups Urge Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Restore Rail Concessions, Slash GST & More

Senior citizens’ organisations from Maharashtra urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to overhaul policies for the elderly ahead of the Budget. The Joint Action Committee demanded restoration of railway concessions, GST removal on elder care services and a universal monthly pension of ₹3,000 for non-taxpaying seniors.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 06:43 PM IST
article-image
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | X - @sansad_tv

Mumbai: Senior citizens’ organisations from Maharashtra issued a formal appeal to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The group, representing a collective of 28 organizations, demanded a sweeping overhaul of policies to address the "financial vulnerability" and "social isolation" facing India’s aging population.

Joint Action Committee Demands

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Senior Citizens’ Organisations of Maharashtra , which includes researchers, academicians, and NGOs, emphasised that senior citizens aged over 60 are an "under-prioritised" segment in current budgetary frameworks. With the Budget scheduled for presentation tomorrow, February 1, the committee laid out 11 critical demands aimed at ensuring dignity and security for the elderly.

The most prominent request was the full restoration of Indian Railways concessions for senior citizens, which were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic. The JAC argued that mobility is a "basic need" for healthcare access and social inclusion.

FPJ Shorts
Uorfi Javed Reacts To Being 'Expelled' From Islam & Renamed Geeta Bharadwaj: 'Jiska Koi Thikna Nahi, Usko Kaha Se...' - VIDEO
Uorfi Javed Reacts To Being 'Expelled' From Islam & Renamed Geeta Bharadwaj: 'Jiska Koi Thikna Nahi, Usko Kaha Se...' - VIDEO
Mumbai News: Three Men Injured After Falling From CSMT-Bound Local Train Between Sion And Matunga
Mumbai News: Three Men Injured After Falling From CSMT-Bound Local Train Between Sion And Matunga
Union Budget 2026 Live Updates: Elderly Rights Groups From Maharashtra Urge Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Restore Rail Concessions
Union Budget 2026 Live Updates: Elderly Rights Groups From Maharashtra Urge Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Restore Rail Concessions
Marathi Ekikaran Samiti Protests BJP’s Appointment Of Non-Marathi Mayor In Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation On February 3
Marathi Ekikaran Samiti Protests BJP’s Appointment Of Non-Marathi Mayor In Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation On February 3

In a bid to reduce the cost of living and care, the organisations proposed significant GST reforms in elder care services. The group sought the removal of the 18% GST on residential care and other social elder care services. “Elder care is a necessity, not a luxury, and taxing it places undue burden on vulnerable families,” said the JAC in the letter. It also demanded withdrawal of GST on adult diapers, wheel chairs, walking sticks and other equipment needed by elderly people.

Policy and Legal Reforms

To provide a stronger safety net, the JAC is pushing for a shift toward universal benefits including a monthly pension of Rs3,000 for all non-income-tax-paying seniors, with periodic adjustments for inflation, inclusion of all citizens aged above 60 years under the Ayushman Bharat (PMJAY) scheme, regardless of income levels and integration of vaccines for influenza, pneumonia, and shingles into India’s Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP).

Read Also
Wockhardt Hospitals Mira Road Conducts Month-Long Road Safety Campaign With Kashimira Police During...
article-image

The representation went beyond fiscal measures and called for urgent legislative action and policy focus. The group demanded formulation of national policies specifically for dementia and elder mental health, focusing on early diagnosis and caregiver support. It also pressed for immediate passage of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019, to strengthen legal safeguard and enforcement mechanisms. The demands also included legislation for adult guardianship and making the execution of "Living Wills" more citizen-friendly by removing the medical and bureaucratic hurdles.

Higher Budget Allocation

The group demanded that the budgetary allocation for senior citizens should be increased to a minimum of 10% of the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment (MSJE) budget, along with effective implementation of the National Policy on Senior Citizens.

“These demands are rooted in constitutional values, inter-generational equity, and social justice. Addressing them will not only ensure dignity, security, and wellbeing for senior citizens, but will also prepare India for the realities of an ageing society,” read the letter.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Marathi Ekikaran Samiti Protests BJP’s Appointment Of Non-Marathi Mayor In Mira-Bhayandar...
Marathi Ekikaran Samiti Protests BJP’s Appointment Of Non-Marathi Mayor In Mira-Bhayandar...
Thane Tragedy: 28-Year-Old Woman Dies After Falling While Boarding Overcrowded Local Train At...
Thane Tragedy: 28-Year-Old Woman Dies After Falling While Boarding Overcrowded Local Train At...
Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Allocated Excise, Sports and Minority Welfare Portfolios In...
Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Allocated Excise, Sports and Minority Welfare Portfolios In...
Book Lovers Assemble Here! Mumbai's This Place Holds India’s First Fiction Bookstore Café
Book Lovers Assemble Here! Mumbai's This Place Holds India’s First Fiction Bookstore Café
Union Budget 2026: Maharashtra's Elderly Rights Groups Urge Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To...
Union Budget 2026: Maharashtra's Elderly Rights Groups Urge Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To...