Union Budget 2026: Maharashtra's Elderly Rights Groups Urge Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Restore Rail Concessions, Slash GST & More

Mumbai: Senior citizens’ organisations from Maharashtra issued a formal appeal to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The group, representing a collective of 28 organizations, demanded a sweeping overhaul of policies to address the "financial vulnerability" and "social isolation" facing India’s aging population.

Joint Action Committee Demands

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Senior Citizens’ Organisations of Maharashtra , which includes researchers, academicians, and NGOs, emphasised that senior citizens aged over 60 are an "under-prioritised" segment in current budgetary frameworks. With the Budget scheduled for presentation tomorrow, February 1, the committee laid out 11 critical demands aimed at ensuring dignity and security for the elderly.

The most prominent request was the full restoration of Indian Railways concessions for senior citizens, which were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic. The JAC argued that mobility is a "basic need" for healthcare access and social inclusion.

In a bid to reduce the cost of living and care, the organisations proposed significant GST reforms in elder care services. The group sought the removal of the 18% GST on residential care and other social elder care services. “Elder care is a necessity, not a luxury, and taxing it places undue burden on vulnerable families,” said the JAC in the letter. It also demanded withdrawal of GST on adult diapers, wheel chairs, walking sticks and other equipment needed by elderly people.

Policy and Legal Reforms

To provide a stronger safety net, the JAC is pushing for a shift toward universal benefits including a monthly pension of Rs3,000 for all non-income-tax-paying seniors, with periodic adjustments for inflation, inclusion of all citizens aged above 60 years under the Ayushman Bharat (PMJAY) scheme, regardless of income levels and integration of vaccines for influenza, pneumonia, and shingles into India’s Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP).

The representation went beyond fiscal measures and called for urgent legislative action and policy focus. The group demanded formulation of national policies specifically for dementia and elder mental health, focusing on early diagnosis and caregiver support. It also pressed for immediate passage of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019, to strengthen legal safeguard and enforcement mechanisms. The demands also included legislation for adult guardianship and making the execution of "Living Wills" more citizen-friendly by removing the medical and bureaucratic hurdles.

Higher Budget Allocation

The group demanded that the budgetary allocation for senior citizens should be increased to a minimum of 10% of the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment (MSJE) budget, along with effective implementation of the National Policy on Senior Citizens.

“These demands are rooted in constitutional values, inter-generational equity, and social justice. Addressing them will not only ensure dignity, security, and wellbeing for senior citizens, but will also prepare India for the realities of an ageing society,” read the letter.

