Mumbai Coastal Road Promenade Gets 6 Solar-Powered Bio-Toilets With ₹5 Pay-And-Use Facility

Mumbai Coastal Road promenade equipped with six solar-powered bio-toilets to improve hygiene and commuter convenience | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 31: The Mumbai Coastal Road’s first major seafront promenade, which attracts heavy footfall, has emphasised the importance of hygiene and user satisfaction.

To address this, the BMC has installed six bio-toilets along the promenade, located at pedestrian underpasses (PUPs). A ‘Pay & Use’ system has been implemented, with a user fee of Rs 5 for both men and women.

Locations across key points

These facilities are located at PUPs at key points: near Amarsons Garden (PUP No. 2), Akruti Building parking area (PUP No. 4), Haji Ali Junction (PUP No. 6), in front of Worli Dairy (PUP No. 11), near Bindumadhav Thackeray Chowk (PUP No. 12), and on Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road, north of Bindumadhav Thackeray Chowk (PUP No. 14). In total, these six locations provide easy access to clean and convenient public toilet facilities for pedestrians.

Facilities and specifications

These state-of-the-art modular bio-degradable toilets measure 20 × 20 × 8 ft and are powered by a 1 kW solar energy system. The facility features two toilets for women (one Western-style and one Indian-style), two for men, one for children, and one Western-style toilet for differently-abled users.

Additional amenities include six urinals, three washbasins, three sensor-based flush systems, three soap dispensers, a sanitary pad incinerator, a sanitary pad vending machine, a 1,000-litre water tank, and a 3,000-litre DRDO bio-digester.

Civic body highlights benefits

A senior civic official said, “The six modern modular toilets have been installed to ensure efficient waste management and minimal electricity use. They are aesthetically designed, provide clean and safe facilities, enhance the coastal promenade, and support financial sustainability through a nominal user fee.”

Promenade stretches over 7 km

The 7.25 km-long promenade, with a width of 8 to 20 metres, stretches from Priyadarshini Park to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL)—more than twice the length of the iconic 3.5 km Marine Drive promenade.

Two major sections—a 2.75 km stretch from Priyadarshini Park to Haji Ali and a 2.5 km stretch from Baroda Palace to the Worli seaface—were opened to the public on August 15.

