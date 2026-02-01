 West Bengal: Kolkata Police Launch Helpline To Aid Students During Madhyamik Exams
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationWest Bengal: Kolkata Police Launch Helpline To Aid Students During Madhyamik Exams

West Bengal: Kolkata Police Launch Helpline To Aid Students During Madhyamik Exams

Kolkata Police have launched a helpline (9432610039) to assist students during West Bengal's Madhyamik exams starting February 2. Support includes help for those late or missing admit cards, ambulance services on key roads, and extra buses on 15 routes. Nearly 9.7 lakh students will appear at 2,682 centres across the state, ensuring smooth travel and safety amid exam traffic.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 03:16 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal: Kolkata Police Launch Helpline To Aid Students During Madhyamik Exams | File Pic (Representative Image)

Kolkata: As secondary (Madhyamik) examinations begin in West Bengal from February 2, Monday, the Kolkata Police have launched a helpline to assist the students.

If students face any difficulties while reaching their examination centres, they can call the helpline and police officers will come to their aid, it was learnt on Sunday.

If students encounter any problems, they can call 9432610039, and the cops will assist them, Kolkata Police said.

Assistance will be provided if an examinee forgets their admit card at home or is late in reaching the examination centre.

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal: Kolkata Police Launch Helpline To Aid Students During Madhyamik Exams
West Bengal: Kolkata Police Launch Helpline To Aid Students During Madhyamik Exams
UGC NET December Result 2025 To Be Out On February 4; Check Details Here
UGC NET December Result 2025 To Be Out On February 4; Check Details Here
Thane: Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske Urges Centre To Set Up Medical College At Newly Built Civil Hospital
Thane: Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske Urges Centre To Set Up Medical College At Newly Built Civil Hospital
FM Sitharaman Unleashes ₹12.2 Lakh Crore Infrastructure Engine While Anchoring Fiscal Deficit At 4.3%
FM Sitharaman Unleashes ₹12.2 Lakh Crore Infrastructure Engine While Anchoring Fiscal Deficit At 4.3%
Read Also
Union Budget 2026: Experts Welcome Rs 1.39 Lakh Crore Education Allocation, Call It Growth-Oriented
article-image

Besides the helpline, ambulances will be stationed on important roads of the city. The goal is to quickly transport any student who falls ill to the hospital.

In addition to the Kolkata Police helpline, the state government has decided to operate extra buses in Kolkata and the surrounding districts during the Madhyamik examinations.

At least 20 extra buses will run on 15 different routes for the eight days of the Madhyamik exams.

As a result, students and their parents will not have to worry about reaching the examination centres on time. If the students leave home on time, they will reach their destination smoothly, according to the police.

This year's Madhyamik (secondary) examinations will begin on February 2 and conclude on the 12. The examination dates are February 2, 3, 6, 7, 9, 10 and 12.

Read Also
Union Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman Announces Content Creator Labs In 15,000 Schools, 500 Colleges...
article-image

The exams will start at 10.45 a.m. and end at 2.00 p.m. During these hours on weekdays, the roads are usually quite congested.

Reaching the examination centres on time while avoiding this traffic can be quite stressful. To support the students, the Kolkata Police have launched a helpline in this regard.

A total of 9,71,340 candidates will appear for the Madhyamik examination this year, compared with 9,69,425 last year.

Of the total candidates, 4,26,733 are boys, 5,44,606 are girls, and one is a transgender person. This year, there are a total of 2,682 examination centres across the state. Out of these, 945 are main examination centres, and 1,737 are sub-centres.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal: Kolkata Police Launch Helpline To Aid Students During Madhyamik Exams
West Bengal: Kolkata Police Launch Helpline To Aid Students During Madhyamik Exams
UGC NET December Result 2025 To Be Out On February 4; Check Details Here
UGC NET December Result 2025 To Be Out On February 4; Check Details Here
Thane: Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske Urges Centre To Set Up Medical College At Newly Built Civil...
Thane: Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske Urges Centre To Set Up Medical College At Newly Built Civil...
Union Budget 2026: Experts Welcome Rs 1.39 Lakh Crore Education Allocation, Call It Growth-Oriented
Union Budget 2026: Experts Welcome Rs 1.39 Lakh Crore Education Allocation, Call It Growth-Oriented
India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Starts At indiapostgdsonline.gov.in; Here's...
India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Starts At indiapostgdsonline.gov.in; Here's...