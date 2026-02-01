 Union Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman Announces Content Creator Labs In 15,000 Schools, 500 Colleges Supported By IICT Mumbai; Details
In the Union Budget 2026–27, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced content creators and AVGC labs across 15,000 schools and 500 colleges. The initiative aims to boost India’s creative economy and create two million jobs by 2030.

New Delhi: In a major boost to strengthen India’s fast-growing creative economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced to set up content creator and AVGC (animation, visual effects, gaming and comics) labs across educational institutions as part of the Union Budget 2026–27.

Presenting her ninth consecutive Budget, Sitharaman said the government will support the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) in Mumbai to roll out these labs across 15,000 secondary schools and 500 colleges nationwide. The initiative is aimed at building a strong talent pipeline for the creative sector, often referred to as India’s “orange economy”.

As per the Finance Minister, this initiative is expected to assist the AVGC and content creation ecosystem in meeting its growing demand for talent and providing employment opportunities to nearly two million people by 2030. The labs will be involved in providing practical training and exposure to new digital tools, which will enable students to develop industry-ready skills at a young age.

In another major announcement, Sitharaman has proposed the creation of a new National Institute of Design and Development to enhance design education in the country. Referring to the growing Indian design industry, she stated that the industry still lacks trained designers.

“The Indian design industry is expanding rapidly. Yet, there is a shortage of Indian designers. I propose to establish, through the challenge route, a new National Institute of Design to boost design education and development in the Eastern region of India,” the Finance Minister said during her Budget speech.

