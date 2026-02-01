 Union Budget 2026 Pushes Higher Education, AI Learning
Budget 2026 places strong emphasis on higher education with initiatives like five new university townships, a National Institute of Design in eastern India, and girls’ hostels in every district. The budget also proposes integrating AI into school curricula and forming an Education-to-Employment committee to align learning with industry needs and future job requirements.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 11:11 PM IST
“​​Budget 2026’s emphasis on higher education is a significant step forward, ​w​ith a special focus on the pharma and health sectors . Initiatives such as the rollout of five new university townships ,establishing a National Institute of Design in the Eastern region, and the plan to build a girls’ hostel in every district reflect a strong commitment to inclusive, regionally balanced, and accessible education. In parallel, ​integrating AI into the school curriculum is a game-changer, preparing students for the future of work. The Education-to-Employment and Enterprise Standing Committee will further bridge the gap between learning and industry needs.''

Dr. Anand Achari, Principal, Vivekanand Education Society’s College of Architecture

