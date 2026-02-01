Union Budget 2026 Pushes Higher Education, AI Learning | FPJ

“​​Budget 2026’s emphasis on higher education is a significant step forward, ​w​ith a special focus on the pharma and health sectors . Initiatives such as the rollout of five new university townships ,establishing a National Institute of Design in the Eastern region, and the plan to build a girls’ hostel in every district reflect a strong commitment to inclusive, regionally balanced, and accessible education. In parallel, ​integrating AI into the school curriculum is a game-changer, preparing students for the future of work. The Education-to-Employment and Enterprise Standing Committee will further bridge the gap between learning and industry needs.''

Also Watch:

Dr. Anand Achari, Principal, Vivekanand Education Society’s College of Architecture