NEET PG Round 3 Back On Track With Revised Schedule; Check Details | Canva

Mumbai: The Medical Counseling Commitee (MCC) on Sunday, resumed the NEET postgraduate admissions round, after it was put on hold to comply with the legal proceedings.

Eligibility Criteria Row

The National Board of Exams in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) had earlier revise the eligibility criteria of admissions in medical colleges which led to an uproar in the medical community.

DGHS Official Update

The Directorate General of Health Services India wrote on X, "NEET PG Round 3 Counselling has resumed with facility for new registrations and additional seats added, providing more opportunities for eligible candidates. Candidates are advised to participate and exercise their choices accordingly."

Temporary Suspension Impact

This resumption followed uncertainty after Round 3 choice locking was temporarily suspended.

Additional Seats Added

MCC has added seats to as new colleges were added to the list. The students can make choices as per the lastest availability of seats.

Relief for Aspirants

The new schedule has brought clarity to thousands of students awaiting admissions to their post graduate programs.

Choice Filling Schedule

Choice filling is scheduled from January 31 to February 2, while choice locking starts on the evening of February 1 and remains open until the morning of February 2.

Also Watch:

Seat Allotment Timeline

The processing of seat allotment is planned for February 2, with results to be declared on February 3. Candidates who are allotted seats are required to report to their respective colleges between February 4 and February 11.

Vacant Seats Likely Filled

This round is expected to fill several PG seats that remained vacant in the colleges.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/