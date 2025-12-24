APSC Grade 4 Admit Card 2025 OUT At apsc.nic.in; Direct Link Here

Canva

APSC Grade 4 Admit Card 2025: The Grade-4 screening exam 2025 admit card has been made public by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) on its official website, apsc.nic.in. The APSC Grade 4 admit card can be downloaded from the official website by candidates who have registered for the test.Candidates must input their login information, including their date of birth and application number.

APSC Grade 4 Admit Card 2025: Steps to download the admit card

Candidates can download the APSC Grade 4 admit card 2025 from the official website by following the instructions provided here:

Step 1: Go to apsc.nic.in, the Assam Public Service Commission's (APSC) official website.

Step 2: Locate the official notification or admit card tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the APSC Grade 4 Admit Card 2025 link.

Step 4: Enter the necessary information, including roll number, date of birth, and exam name.

Step 5: Select the tab for printing the admission card.

Step 6: The screen will show the APSC Grade 4 admission card.

Step 7: Save the hall pass on your devices after downloading it.

Step 8: Print the APSC Grade 4 admission card for your records.

APSC Grade 4 Admit Card 2025: Details mentioned on admit card

Candidate’s roll number

Examination centre name

Examination centre address

Date of examination

Time and shift of the exam

Important instructions for candidates on the exam day

For the most recent information on the APSC Grade 4 recruiting process, candidates are advised to visit the official website.